Soni Razdan, Mukesh Bhatt react to Alia Bhatt’s fake wedding card: ‘It’s sad, there are so many mistakes on the card’

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan and uncle Mukesh Bhatt have reacted to the fake wedding card of the actor going viral on social media. The card said Alia and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor will get engaged in 2020.

bollywood Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has called the fake wedding card a ‘non-issue’.
         

Veteran film actor Soni Razdan has reacted to her daughter and actor Alia Bhatt’s fake wedding card going viral on social media. She called it a ‘non-issue’.

Soni told The Times of India, “It’s a non-issue. Please, don’t give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve.” The card announced the sagan ceremony of Alia with her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor on January 22, 2020. It, however, spelled Alia’s name as ‘Aliya’ and mentioned her father’s name as ‘Mukesh Bhatt’. Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

The fake wedding card in question.
The fake wedding card in question.

Mukesh, who is Mahesh’s brother and Alia’s uncle, also reacted to the card. “Alia is busy shooting for Sadak 2 in Ooty. I have got a call from all over the country inquiring about the same. How can it be real? It’s sad. There are so many mistakes on the card.”

Alia was also asked about the same when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday night. A paparazzo asked her if the ‘news was confirmed’. Alia first let out a big laugh and later denied the reports. Watch the video here:

 

 

Soni has previously denied the rumours of Alia and Ranbir’s wedding earlier this year as well. “Look, it is sweet of all their fans to ask everything about them. I am Alia’s mother. I really do not want to talk about my daughter’s personal life. I want her to be happy. And she has my love and blessing on everything she does, beyond that I want her to live her life the way she wants to. As a mother, I do not give her any ‘gyaan’ because my Alia is very sensible as an individual,” she said.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 10:36 IST

