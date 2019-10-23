Soni Razdan, Mukesh Bhatt react to Alia Bhatt’s fake wedding card: ‘It’s sad, there are so many mistakes on the card’

bollywood

Veteran film actor Soni Razdan has reacted to her daughter and actor Alia Bhatt’s fake wedding card going viral on social media. She called it a ‘non-issue’.

Soni told The Times of India, “It’s a non-issue. Please, don’t give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve.” The card announced the sagan ceremony of Alia with her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor on January 22, 2020. It, however, spelled Alia’s name as ‘Aliya’ and mentioned her father’s name as ‘Mukesh Bhatt’. Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Mukesh, who is Mahesh’s brother and Alia’s uncle, also reacted to the card. “Alia is busy shooting for Sadak 2 in Ooty. I have got a call from all over the country inquiring about the same. How can it be real? It’s sad. There are so many mistakes on the card.”

Alia was also asked about the same when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday night. A paparazzo asked her if the ‘news was confirmed’. Alia first let out a big laugh and later denied the reports. Watch the video here:

Soni has previously denied the rumours of Alia and Ranbir’s wedding earlier this year as well. “Look, it is sweet of all their fans to ask everything about them. I am Alia’s mother. I really do not want to talk about my daughter’s personal life. I want her to be happy. And she has my love and blessing on everything she does, beyond that I want her to live her life the way she wants to. As a mother, I do not give her any ‘gyaan’ because my Alia is very sensible as an individual,” she said.

