Alia Bhatt laughs when asked about her viral wedding card, confirms it is fake: ‘What do I say?’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:25 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt was amused when a paparazzo asked her about her ‘wedding card’ going viral on social media. She responded with a hearty laughter but did not comment on it.

Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport, rushing to catch her flight when she was asked about the card. “Ma’am suno na ma’am! Ek khabar mili hai, confirmed hai kya (Ma’am listen! We have got a news, is it confirmed)...22nd January 2020?” She first laughed hard, kept walking, even as the paparazzi asked her again, “Ma’am bolo na please (Ma’am please tell us)!” She said, “Kya batau (What do I say)?” and finally shook her head saying, “Nai (No).”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar day 21 written update: Abu is voted out, Paras feels ‘Salman sir ka chid chid zyada ho raha hai’

The wedding card, though aesthetically gorgeous, is definitely a fake. It announces the sagan ceremony of Alia with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on January 22, 2020. However, it spells Alia’s name wrong and tags ‘Mukesh Bhatt’ as her father. Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt is her uncle.

Recently during special chat at the JIO MAMI Film Festival, filmmaker Karan Johar brought up Alia’s wedding plans with Ranbir. Karan asked Alia if she had ever imagined that there would be a day that Kareena Kapoor might be her sister-in-law. Before Alia could answer, Kareena chimed in: “I’ll be the happiest girl in the world.” Alia, trying hard to dodge the question, said: “Honestly, I never thought about it. Why do we think about it now also? We cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for more than a year. They will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 13:24 IST