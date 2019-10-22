Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar day 21 written update: Abu is voted out, Paras feels ‘Salman sir ka chid chid zyada ho raha hai’

tv

Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 was full of entertainment and surprises. While Abu Malik was voted out of the house, Salman Khan was seen dancing with Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. Here are all the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy performing to their latest chartbuster Odhni from their upcoming film Made In China. Salman then reminded fans of what happened on Saturday‘s episode.

Salman also reminded the contestants that they are in the house for entertainment of the audience. Some among the audience then got up to groove to the popular Zingaat song and told the housemates that they must display similar energy when the wake-up song is played inside the Bigg Boss house. Salman invited Sidharth Shukla to dance to Zingat and Siddharth Dey and Shefali Bagga joined him to give an entertaining performance.

Salman then welcomed Made in China stars Mouni, Rajkummar and Boman in Chinese. After they came on stage, Boman revealed that it was his first time on the show. Asked about a prospective winner, Rajkummar said, “Ladkiya kaafi accha khel rahi hain, unme krodh ras kam hain ladko me gussa jada hai. I think one of the girls (will win).” Rajkummar, Boman and Salman then performed a few games with Mouni.

Salman asked the boys to pick and blacken the face of a girl’s doll who, they feel, isn’t deserving to be inside the Bigg Boss house. Siddharth Dey picked Shehnaaz’s doll while Sidharth Shukla chose Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz picked Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s. Paras Chhabra chose Arti Singh while Abu Malik picked Rashami Desai, leaving Shefali as the chosen one, who eventually got the power card. As per the power card, Shefali was asked to free one housemate of their household chore till further order from Bigg Boss. Shefali picked Shehnaaz, who was freed of all duties.

Announcing Paras safe, Salman declared that only one contestant will be evicted this week. Salman then said that the girls will decide who will be eliminated from the show – Siddharth Dey or Abu. Most of them named Abu and he was evicted from the house.

Later, Rashami and Shefali were seen discussing that Sidharth Shukla has become a hero and they have emerged as villains. Rashami told her that Sidharth has bullied her.

Paras was later seen telling Mahira, “Mujhe seriously lag raha hai ye Salman sir ka kuch jyada hi chid chid chal raha hai. Itni problem hai to bahar nikal do. I don’t care. (I seriously feel Salman sir is picking on me, if there is so much problem with me, just kick me out of the house).”

Towards the end of the episode, Arti and Paras fought over keeping the house clean. Arti was infuriated that Paras talked about ‘sanskaar’ and parents during the fight. Rashami was not in the room but said, “Aawaaz to Arti ki hai, kitna ladti hai ye! (That sounds like Arti, how much does she fight!)”

