e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Salman Khan leaves Bigg Boss 13 stage in anger, asks makers ‘to get someone else to do this’. Watch video

An angry Salman Khan walked off the Bigg Boss 13 stage and said he wants somebody else to do this (host the controversial reality show).

tv Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Salman Khan has quit Bigg Boss 13, asking makers to get a replacement.
Salman Khan has quit Bigg Boss 13, asking makers to get a replacement.
         

Bigg Boss 13 is high on controversies and low on TRPs. The reality show that is almost synonymous with Salman Khan, its host for many years now, seems to have landed firmly in it once again. A new promo shared by its makers shows an infuriated Salman walking off the stage as contestants cower in fear.

Salman is saying he wants someone else to do this – host the show. Is the actor really quitting Bigg Boss 13 or it is yet another ploy to give its comatose rating a fillip is yet to be seen. Supposed to be a Weekend ka Vaar episode where one contestant will say sayonara to the Bigg Boss house, the promo opens with Salman telling a contestant that you might be doing it as a joke but this is something very serious. Even as camera pans to the contestants, looking suitably worries, the actor screams in anger and says, “Guess I want someone else to do this”.

 

Watch: Salman Khan gets into an argument during Bigg Boss Season 13 launch

 

This is not the first time that Salman has spoken about leaving Bigg Boss. An angry actor had threatened to quit the show many times in past after he found the behaviour of a certain contestant reprehensible.

Even in his interviews, the actor has said in the past, “Frankly, every year I feel like dropping out. Each year, I feel this is enough now but it has been a damn good journey, except for one or two contestants, who spoil everything. It is like you prepare kheer and someone sprinkles salt into it. They just mess things up, and more than that, they mess up their life which is the sad part of it. But it amazes me that I complete a decade on the show. So far, every time I think it is pushing too much and again, the next year happens.”

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 14:42 IST

tags
top news
LIVE| At 3 pm, Maharashtra’s voter turnout stands at 38%, Haryana’s at 48%
LIVE| At 3 pm, Maharashtra’s voter turnout stands at 38%, Haryana’s at 48%
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘If Pak doesn’t mend its ways, we will...’: J&K guv on artillery attack
‘If Pak doesn’t mend its ways, we will...’: J&K guv on artillery attack
‘Has MS Dhoni retired?’-Sarfaraz’s wife after batsman axed from captaincy
‘Has MS Dhoni retired?’-Sarfaraz’s wife after batsman axed from captaincy
Train services affected, orange alert in 12 districts as heavy rain lashes Kerala
Train services affected, orange alert in 12 districts as heavy rain lashes Kerala
Ugly scenes at Karni Singh range as shooters exchange blows: Watch
Ugly scenes at Karni Singh range as shooters exchange blows: Watch
Reliance Jio revamps 2GB daily data plans: Check new prices, key details
Reliance Jio revamps 2GB daily data plans: Check new prices, key details
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast their votes among others
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseGolden Gate hotelReliance Jio
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News