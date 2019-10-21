Salman Khan leaves Bigg Boss 13 stage in anger, asks makers ‘to get someone else to do this’. Watch video

tv

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:35 IST

Bigg Boss 13 is high on controversies and low on TRPs. The reality show that is almost synonymous with Salman Khan, its host for many years now, seems to have landed firmly in it once again. A new promo shared by its makers shows an infuriated Salman walking off the stage as contestants cower in fear.

Salman is saying he wants someone else to do this – host the show. Is the actor really quitting Bigg Boss 13 or it is yet another ploy to give its comatose rating a fillip is yet to be seen. Supposed to be a Weekend ka Vaar episode where one contestant will say sayonara to the Bigg Boss house, the promo opens with Salman telling a contestant that you might be doing it as a joke but this is something very serious. Even as camera pans to the contestants, looking suitably worries, the actor screams in anger and says, “Guess I want someone else to do this”.

Watch: Salman Khan gets into an argument during Bigg Boss Season 13 launch

This is not the first time that Salman has spoken about leaving Bigg Boss. An angry actor had threatened to quit the show many times in past after he found the behaviour of a certain contestant reprehensible.

Even in his interviews, the actor has said in the past, “Frankly, every year I feel like dropping out. Each year, I feel this is enough now but it has been a damn good journey, except for one or two contestants, who spoil everything. It is like you prepare kheer and someone sprinkles salt into it. They just mess things up, and more than that, they mess up their life which is the sad part of it. But it amazes me that I complete a decade on the show. So far, every time I think it is pushing too much and again, the next year happens.”

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 14:42 IST