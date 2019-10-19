e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Fan sneaks up on Salman Khan for a selfie, watch his surprised reaction here

A fan snuck up on Salman Khan at a recent Diwali party. Watch video footage of his reaction here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2019 12:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan in a screengrab from the video.
Salman Khan in a screengrab from the video.
         

A video of Salman Khan being approached by a fan for a selfie, and him reacting with surprise, has been doing the rounds online. The incident took place at producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party on Wednesday.

The video shows a fan sneaking up on Salman with his mobile phone at the ready. He is swiftly removed, and Salman can be seeing inaudibly expressing his surprise at the incident. He is quickly joined by Saiee Manjrekar, actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, who will be appearing alongside Salman in the upcoming film Dabangg 3. The party was also attended by the likes of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Saqib Saleem, Ayush Sharma, and others.

 

Fans were undecided about how to process the incident. While some expressed their disappointment with Salman in Instagram comments, others thought that he was well within his rights to be angry at the fan, who breached the security presence and could have presented a threat to the actor.

Salman has often been caught on camera, losing his temper in public. The most recent incident occurred at the launch event for the latest season of the reality show Bigg Boss, which the actor hosts. Videos of Salman getting into a heated argument with a photographer were shared online.

The actor on Friday announced his new film, titled Radhe. The action movie will be directed by Prabhudheva, and will be released instead of the now shelved Inshallah, on Eid. But before that, Salman will reprise his role as Chulbul Pandey in the third instalment of the Dabangg series.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 12:53 IST

tags
top news
3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
Normal life hit in Telangana after shutdown in support of RTC strike, several leaders held
Normal life hit in Telangana after shutdown in support of RTC strike, several leaders held
ED raids underway on DHFL over alleged links with Dawood aide Iqbal Mirchi
ED raids underway on DHFL over alleged links with Dawood aide Iqbal Mirchi
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
INDvSA Live: Rohit, Rahane fifties steady Indian ship
INDvSA Live: Rohit, Rahane fifties steady Indian ship
Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena
Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena
Indrani Mukerjea paid $5 mn to Chidambarams in bribe: CBI chargesheet
Indrani Mukerjea paid $5 mn to Chidambarams in bribe: CBI chargesheet
Watch: Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with locals in Rewari
Watch: Rahul Gandhi playing cricket with locals in Rewari
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News