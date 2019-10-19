Fan sneaks up on Salman Khan for a selfie, watch his surprised reaction here

bollywood

A video of Salman Khan being approached by a fan for a selfie, and him reacting with surprise, has been doing the rounds online. The incident took place at producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party on Wednesday.

The video shows a fan sneaking up on Salman with his mobile phone at the ready. He is swiftly removed, and Salman can be seeing inaudibly expressing his surprise at the incident. He is quickly joined by Saiee Manjrekar, actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, who will be appearing alongside Salman in the upcoming film Dabangg 3. The party was also attended by the likes of Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Saqib Saleem, Ayush Sharma, and others.

Fans were undecided about how to process the incident. While some expressed their disappointment with Salman in Instagram comments, others thought that he was well within his rights to be angry at the fan, who breached the security presence and could have presented a threat to the actor.

Salman has often been caught on camera, losing his temper in public. The most recent incident occurred at the launch event for the latest season of the reality show Bigg Boss, which the actor hosts. Videos of Salman getting into a heated argument with a photographer were shared online.

The actor on Friday announced his new film, titled Radhe. The action movie will be directed by Prabhudheva, and will be released instead of the now shelved Inshallah, on Eid. But before that, Salman will reprise his role as Chulbul Pandey in the third instalment of the Dabangg series.

