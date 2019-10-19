Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 20, October 19: Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses Siddharth Dey of touching her cheeks

tv

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:33 IST

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar was entertaining as well as revealing with the house being divided into two groups: one that belongs to Sidharth Shukla and the other that supports Paras Chabbra and host Salman Khan hearing out the contestants and their complaints against each other. Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee called Siddhartha Dey in the witness box and accused him of touching her cheeks. She also called him out for his sexist statements against women. He apologised for his statements and confessed having crossed the limit while trying to express himself on a lighter note. Salman asked him to tone down his sense of humour and agreed that he did not have any wrong intentions.

Rashami Desai accused Sidharth Shukla of calling her a ‘gutter’ and being a bully in the house as he threatened to beat Siddhartha Dey once they exit the show. Salman asked Shehnaaz Gill’s opinion on Shukla’s attitude towards women. She said Shukla and Rashami must become good friends as she likes their ‘jodi’.

The caller of the week had a message for Paras Chhabra and asked him why is he so insecure. The also accused him of hiding behind women. Paras refuted the allegations and explained that he always plays on the front foot.

During the day, Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu had entered the Bigg Boss house for the promotion of their film, Saand Ki Aankh. They introduced a task ‘Saand Ki Laat’ where contestants can get each other kicked by the bull for their mistakes. Mahira Sharma sent Sidharth Shukla to take Saand Ki Laat for talking behind people’s back. Shefali Bagga sent Rashami to be kicked by the bull so that so she is able to talk in the open instead of speaking in a hush hush voice.

Rashami called Aarti Singh to accept the punishment for remaining in her comfort zone. Shehnaaz sent Paras to be kicked by the bull for kicking her out of his life. Devoleena sent Abu Malik, accusing him of not talking to women properly and he fell down while sitting on the bull. After Shehnaaz, Asim sent Paras to be kicked again for not feeling his pain when he got hurt in a task.

Salman Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar perform with the hula hoop on Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar episode. ( COLORS )

Finally, Taapsee and Bhumi joined Salman on the Bigg Boss stage where he organised a shooting game for them. Salman managed to shoot a balloon in one go but asked Taapsee and Bhumi to perform the tasks related to the balloons shot by them. Bhumi was asked to sing with water in her mouth while Taapsee had to guess a song. Upon her turn, Taapsee was asked to say a dialogue with a ladoo in her mouth. They were also asked to perform with the hula hoop. Later, they asked Salman to perform the hook step of Dharmendra’s hit song Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana for successfully shooting one balloon.

Also read: Laal Kaptaan box office collection day 1: Saif Ali Khan’s film beaten by Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent, makes Rs 50 lakh

Later, Salman introduced the power task of the week. He called contestants to drop ‘sin boxes’ in Paras and Sidharth Shukla’s sacks. Shukla won the power card for getting less sin boxes in his sack. He got to eat his favourite dessert – yoghurt.

At the end, Salman declared Rashami, Mahira and Asim safe but postponed the double eviction till Monday. The second part of this week’s Weekend Ka Waar will be aired on Monday at 10 pm and will see two out of three nominated male contestants leave the show. At present Paras, Abu Malik Siddharth Dey are nominated for the double evictions.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:30 IST