Laal Kaptaan box office collection day 1: Saif Ali Khan’s film beaten by Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent, makes Rs 50 lakh

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 12:59 IST

Laal Kaptaan, starring Saif Ali Khan as a Naga sadhu, failed to attract audiences on its first day of release. The film clashed with Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which recorded a slightly higher opening at the box office.

According to a report on Box office India, Laal Kaptaan made around Rs 50 lakh.This is even lower than Sonam Kapoor’s latest release, The Zoya Factor, which had opened at Rs 70 lakh last month.

Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film is a revenge thriller. It tells the story of a Naga sadhu who is also a bounty hunter. It also stars Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal and Manav Vij. Sonakshi Sinha also has a cameo in the film.

The film had garnered mixed response from critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The film, having established its time and mood, meanders. The punch to the gut you expected in the second half never comes and the thrill of the chase fades. You see the big reveal coming a mile off and the climax feels forced. That is the trouble with long journeys — they take away the fun of finally reaching your destination.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil also failed to impress the audience and collected around Rs 70 lakh on day one. Aishwarya Rai has lent her voice for Angelina’s character in the film’s Hindi version.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War is inching towards Rs 300 crore. The film collected around Rs 2.75 crore nett on its third Friday. The total collections of the film have crossed Rs 290 crore in all languages.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed that Siddharth Anand’s film is set to cross Rs 100 crore in the overseas market. Sharing the international figures of the film, he wrote on Twitter, “War is racing towards ₹ 100 cr mark in the international arena... Total after Week 2: $ 12.10 million [Rs 86.04 cr]...USA -Canada: $ 3.992 mn UAE - GCC: $ 4.357 mn UK: $ 790k ROW: $ 2.961 mn Note: Few cinemas yet to report. Overseas.”

