e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Dr Zeus calls out Bala makers for destroying his hit song Don’t Be Shy, says ‘how dare you guys be riding off my old hits’

Dr Zeus has accused the makers of Bala of recreating his hit Don’t Be Shy without his permission and has threatened to take them to court.

bollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Bala song Don’t Be Shy.
Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Bala song Don’t Be Shy.
         

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Bala seems to have become synonymous with controversies and legal troubles. After the trailer of the film was found to be similar to Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman, the first song recreates Dr Zeus’ hit number Don’t be Shy, but without his permission.

After the makers of Ujda Chaman filed a case against the producers of Bala, musician Dr Zeus has now called them out for picking his hit numbers Don’t Be Shy and Kangna Tera Ni without his knowledge. Dr Zeus took to Twitter to make his objections clear. He wrote, “Are u guys taking the p*** @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don’t b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & f***** them up??? Ya need to get original. My lawyers will b in touch.”

 

 

The first Bala song Don’t Be Shy has been sung by Badshah and Shalmali Kholgade, with music by Sachin-Jigar. Mellow D and Badshah have recreated the lyrics for the song.

In the song, Ayushmann is seen as a bald man wearing a wig. While a dark-skinned Bhumi Pednekar is seen grooving alongside him and saying that she will accept him the way he is, he leaves her to woo a fair-skinned Yami Gautam. But she leaves him the moment his wig falls off.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital, returns home with Abhishek, posts pics with Aaradhya

Ujda Chaman, a remake of the 2017 Kannada movie Ondu Motteya Kathe, features Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh as a young bald man. Earlier director Abhishek Pathak had told PTI, “There are some similarities that can be seen between Bala and Ujda Chaman. I don’t know what’s happening. I came with my trailer on October 1 and they came out with it around 10-11 October. So this question should be asked to them that how is it similar? If they had seen my trailer, they should have done something... at least, change something.” He added that not only the idea, even the dialogues and screenplay of Bala looks similar to his.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 09:49 IST

tags
top news
Pressure on Pak, they have to act: Army chief after FATF warns Islamabad
Pressure on Pak, they have to act: Army chief after FATF warns Islamabad
India-US bilateral defence trade to reach $18 billion this year: Pentagon
India-US bilateral defence trade to reach $18 billion this year: Pentagon
83-year-old PMC Bank depositor dies; had no funds for heart surgery
83-year-old PMC Bank depositor dies; had no funds for heart surgery
INDvSA Live: Pujara departs for duck, Kohli out in the middle
INDvSA Live: Pujara departs for duck, Kohli out in the middle
Indrani Mukerjea paid $5 mn to Chidambarams in bribe: CBI chargesheet
Indrani Mukerjea paid $5 mn to Chidambarams in bribe: CBI chargesheet
Indian tourist detained in Bhutan for desecrating Buddhist ‘chorten’
Indian tourist detained in Bhutan for desecrating Buddhist ‘chorten’
Rs 500 crore seized from self-styled godman’s ashrams, biz groups
Rs 500 crore seized from self-styled godman’s ashrams, biz groups
‘Narendra Modi has no understanding of economics’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Narendra Modi has no understanding of economics’: Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News