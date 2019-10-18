Bala song Don’t Be Shy: Ayushmann Khurrana leaves dark-skinned Bhumi Pednekar to woo fair-skinned Yami Gautam. Watch

bollywood

The first song from Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Bala is out, and the video shows him wooing Yami Gautam. Titled Don’t Be Shy, it is a remixed version of Dr Zeus’ hit dance number.

The song shows a dark-skinned Nikita (Bhumi Pednekar) grooving alongside Bala (Ayushmann), who is seen wearing a wig -- the character suffers from premature balding. However, he soon leaves her to woo the fair-skinned Tik Tok star Pari, played by Yami Gautam, but soon learns a lesson when he loses his wig while dancing with her. The number also shows Bhumi expressing her desire to accept Bala in his real avatar and highlights prevalent prejudice against dark-skinned girls and bald man.

The song has been sung by Badshah and Shalmali Kholgade, with music by Sachin-Jigar. Mellow D and Badshah have penned additional lyrics for the song.

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Bala song Don’t Be Shy.

Ayushmann and Yami were last seen together in their 2012 debut film, Vicky Donor. Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Jaaved Jaaferi and Saurabh Shukla.

Yami recently told IANS about creating a personal account on the Tik Tok app as part of her prep. She said, “It is important that people come and watch my character in the film and not the person who I am. I invested wholeheartedly in absorbing every shade of this character so that people are drawn to her. I wanted to nail every nuance -- from her nazakat to the small town diction. Watching Tik Tok videos helped me with the groundwork. Of course, the graph of character is different, but I felt the first round of learning came from being on the app. It was an important process for me.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala has landed in legal trouble over its similarities with another film on the same concept, Ujda Chaman. The makers of the latter have filed a case against the makers of Bala in the Bombay High Court. While Bala is scheduled to release on November 7, Ujda Chaman will follow in theatres on November 8.

