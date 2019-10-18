Frozen 2: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra unite for the first time for a project, to voice Elsa and Anna in Hindi

bollywood

Actors and cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are working together for the first time on the Hollywood film Frozen 2. After Aishwarya Rai dubbed for Angelina Jolies’s Maleficent, the Chopra sisters will voice the characters of Elsa and Anna in the Hindi version of Frozen 2.

Making the announcement on social media, Priyanka wrote, “Mimi & Tisha are now Elsa & Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s #Frozen2. Can’t wait for you guys to see us…I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi. In cinemas Nov 22.”

Their fans were elated to hear the good news. A fan wrote, “well i have no choice but to watch it in hindi then!” Another commented, “Chopra sisters ruling the world..” One more fans asked them, “Drop the trailer ladies.”

Frozen 2 is the sequel of the 2013 original. The second part of the hit franchise promises to be more intense as it traces the past of Princesses Anna and Elsa, essayed by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, respectively, and piece together their present. Wood and Brown have a role to play in solving this mystery.

Actors Sterling K Brown and Evan Rachel Wood have also joined the cast in the new film. Wood will play Anna and Elsa’s mother Queen Iduna, while Brown will play Lieutenant Matthias.

Directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, who is also chief creative officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, opened up about Frozen 2 at the D23 Expo here in August, saying the film will answer questions like “why does Elsa have powers, but Anna doesn’t?”, “Where did Elsa get her powers?” and “Where were Anna and Elsa’s parents going when they died?”

Wood’s Queen Iduna avatar will be seen in flashback moments in the film, with her singing a lullaby to her daughters. Brown as Lieutenant Matthias, the leader of a group of Arendelle soldiers, who have been trapped for 30 years in the enchanted forest, appears in the present.

Buck said: “We can’t tell you whether they solve the mystery of the past or whether Elsa ever finds the answers about her powers, but we can tell you that Frozen 2 is even bigger and more epic, but most importantly, in the end Frozen 1 and Frozen 2 work together to form one complete story.”

