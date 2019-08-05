Parineeti Chopra on worst phase of her life: ‘I didn’t have money, didn’t have friends; stopped eating, sleeping’

bollywood

Actor Parineeti Chopra has elaborated on her recent comments about being heartbroken following a breakup and a series of professional setbacks. In an appearance on the talk show Tapecast, Parineeti spoke about how she overcame the obstacles. She was accompanied by her Jabariya Jodi co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

Elaborating about her ordeals, she said, “I’m referring to the year 2015 - end of 2014 and all of 2015. I would say the one-and-half years were truly the worst time of my life. Two of my films, Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil didn’t work. That was my first setback. Suddenly I didn’t have money. I had bought a house and done big investments. Then I went through a big heartbreak in my life. Literally all departments in my life were down and I had nothing positive to look forward to.”

Parineeti said she retreated ‘into a shell.’ She added, “I stopped eating, sleeping well, didn’t have any friends at that time. I never met people. I cut off touch with everyone including my family. I would talk to them once in two weeks. I was gone. I just used to be in my room, watching TV, sleeping, getting up, staring all day. I was a zombie. I was typical filmy depressed girl. I would curl up on my sofa and sleep, falling ill all the time. I didn’t meet the media for almost six months.”

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra pose with students during the promotion of their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi.

There were, however, some lifelines that Parineeti relied upon during that time. “I would say a couple of people helped me,” she said. “Sahej, my brother, he’s my soulmate. He was the only one I spoke to every single day. He would stay with me and help me out. There was my friend Sanjana. We spoke a lot and became closer in that year. She helped me so much. I would cry maybe 10 times a day. I was always crying and upset. I had chest pain that would not go out of my body. I’ve never felt actual clinical depression. It happened in that year, but started getting better towards the starting of 2016. I started feeling better, working on myself, became fitter, signed Golmaal (4), (Meri Pyari) Bindu and I moved into a new house.

Parineeti said that she was extremely vulnerable during this time. She continued, “I literally took life into my own hands because I thought if I go into this pit, I’ll never come out again. I was 25 and very vulnerable emotionally. I never had any gravitas. I was just a flying bird who didn’t have anything holding me. I thought if I don’t get out of it now I never will. Suddenly I started working a lot. Bindu really healed me. My personal life became better. I started meeting friends again. I had to call a lot of people and apologize for being out of touch. I had to reconnect with my people and now, touchwood, I’m prepared. Today if any kind of failure hits me, I’m definitely better prepared. I thank God everyday that this didn’t happen to me later. I am so glad it happened when I was 25. That jhatka (shock) so early can really fix you for life.”

The actor said that she now approaches difficulties with an optimism. “For the kind of person I am, it was important for me to feel that once in my life,” she said. “Today if I have the same failures and problems, I’ll fix myself faster. Today I’m scared of being like that again so I won’t allow myself to go back there. I call myself a loser for that phase, but it was the biggest win of my life.”

Jabariya Jodi is slated for release on August 9. Parineeti recently appeared in the period war film Kesari, with Akshay Kumar, and will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She is also due to begin filming the remake of The Girl on the Train.

