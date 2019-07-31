Parineeti Chopra on her break-up: ‘I was a mess. It was the worst time in my life’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra does not usually talk about her personal life, especially her love life. However, amid rumours that she is dating assistant director Charit Desai, the actor has now opened up on a “big heartbreak” she has had. She has reportedly said she was a mess and it was the worst time of her life.

Speaking with Pinkvilla in an interview, Parineeti said, “I have gone through one big heartbreak and I think it’ll be the only one. Honestly, I was a mess. It was the worst time in my life because I had not seen any kind of rejection until then. I needed my family the most. But if anything changed in terms of maturity, it’s all because of that. I thank God for giving me that phase early on in my life.”

Asked about Charit, she told the entertainment website, “I like to keep some mystery around it. I don’t like to confirm or deny it.”

Parineeti is currently promoting Jabariya Jodi, where she will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by debutant Prashant Singh, the film is slated to hit theatres on August 9. Jabariya Jodi is based on the rampant practice of abducting grooms and forcing them into marriage to avoid dowry in Bihar. This is their second film together after the 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee.

Parineeti is also preparing to play Saina Nehwal in a biopic on her. She also has the official Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train in her kitty.

