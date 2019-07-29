Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi postponed to August 9, here’s the reason

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi, which was set to hit theatres on August 2, has now been shifted by a week. The makers have shared a fresh poster with the new release date - August 9.

Directed by first timer Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) rampant in Bihar. The grooms used to be kidnapped by the bride’s family and forced into marriage in order to avoid dowry.

While trade analysts suggest the new release gives advantage of twin holiday for the producers - Bakrid on August 12 and Independence Day on August 15, reports claimed the decision was taken after exhibitors requested for the change. A DNA report said since Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, Hollywood film The Lion King and more recently released Kangana Ranaut-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya continue to have great run at the box-office, exhibitors across India requested the producers to move the release date of Jabariya Jodi. With the shift, the movie also avoids a clash with Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandaani Shafakhana.

Recently, a Times of India report claimed that Prashant received death threat calls after he released the film’s trailer. He was asked to avoid promoting and releasing the film.

Parineeti and Sidharth are paired together in the film where Chandan Roy Sanyal plays the role of the hero’s friend. Jabariya Jodi promises to offer a funny, vibrant and engaging story. Jabariya Jodi brings Parineeti and Sidharth together for the second time —they earlier romanced in Hasee Toh Phasee. Jabariya Jodi is co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment.

