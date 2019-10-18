Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers concert: ‘A first I’ll always remember’

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra had a memorable first Karwa Chauth with her singer husband Nick Jonas, one she’ll ‘always remember’. She shared pictures on Instagram, mentioning how she celebrated the festival at a Jonas Brothers concert.

“Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth,” she captioned the picture. In it, she is tugging onto Nick’s arm as they sit on a couch together. She is wearing a bright red saree with a golden border, red bangles, a bindi and vermillion on her forehead.

Priyanka also shared pictures with her friends as they celebrated together. “Me and my friends #karvachauth2019,” she captioned their selfie which also featured actor and singer VJ Anusha. While Priyanka is in the foreground, her friends got blurred in the background.

The actor also posted multiple pictures on her Instagram stories, showing off her mehendi and her red bangles. ‘Karwa Chauth prep,' she captioned the photos.

Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth prep.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December last year in Jodhpur. The couple will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Other actors who celebrated the festival included Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli, Aishwarya Rai with husband Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra. Anushka shared a stunning picture with Virat after celebrating the festival.

“My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day. Happy karvachauth to all,” Anushka captioned the photo. Priyanka left a comment on the post, writing, “U guys r the cutest!”

Priyanka’s The Sky Is Pink was released in theatres last week. She stars in the film with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It has been witnessing a decline in box office collection since its first day. The movie has raked in a total of Rs 11.80 crore. Despite all the hype, considering the film marks Priyanka’s Bollywood comeback after a hiatus of three years, and it is Zaira Wasim’s last film, Shonali Bose’s directorial venture has not been able to perform well at the box office.

