TMC's Derek O Brien requests all-party meet from PM Modi for FCRA and delimitation

TMC MP Derek O'Brien wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to convene an all-party meeting if the government plans to introduce and pass any bill regarding delimitation and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill (FCRA) 2026, respectively. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O' Brien writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting an all-party meeting to introduce and pass any bill regarding Delimitation and FCRA 2026. (ANI)

In a letter dated July 19, TMC MP asserted that any legislation related to delimitation has not been included in the parliamentary bulletin listing government business to be taken up during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

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"However, given your government's dubious record of mocking parliamentary rules of procedure and conventions, we are cynical about your intentions," the TMC MP wrote.

Referring to instances made in the past, he continued, "May I cite just one of many examples? The J&K Reorganisation Bill 2019, which stripped J&K of its statehood, was included in the Supplementary List of Business which reached MPs at 11.18 am. Incredulously, the Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha at 11.07 am, eleven minutes before the Supplementary List of Business was circulated!"

Highlighting concerns over delimitation, TMC MP emphasised that the Centre must refrain from using "cloak and dagger" tactics while introducing such a vital piece of legislation.

Calling the FCRA bill "draconian", he said that the legislation risks weakening and destroying institutions that have served India's poorest and marginalised communities for decades in the education and health sectors.

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"This includes 54,000 educational institutions administered by the Christian community, nurturing six crore students, from all communities, every year, across the nation. The Bill seeks to establish excessive executive control over many organisations doing great work for the upliftment of society. Internationally reputed organisations doing yeoman charitable work will also be adversely affected by this proposed draconian legislation. Also, Articles 19 and 26 of our great Constitution must be protected. Hon'ble Prime Minister, before your government indulges in more cowboy legislation - like the Farm Bills which later had to be repealed - I urge you to convene an All-Party Meeting at the earliest," he wrote.

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On 17 April 2026, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 -- were defeated in the Lok Sabha, securing only 298 votes against a required supermajority of 352 out of 528 members present and voting during a specially convened parliamentary session. The Bill proposed to expand Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850, enable delimitation based on the 2011 Census, and operationalise women's reservation under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023.