On Karwa Chauth, Madhuri Dixit celebrates 20th wedding anniversary with ‘soulmate’ Shriram Nene, shares pics

On Karwa Chauth, Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with ‘soulmate’ Shriram Nene. See pictures shared by the actor here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:16 IST

Asian News International
Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene tied the knot in 2009.
Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene tied the knot in 2009.
         

Karwa Chauth celebrations seemed to have doubled for the Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit as she celebrated 20 years of married life with Dr Shriram Nene on Thursday. The veteran actor shared a special note for her life partner on Instagram.

"Have spent 20 years together living the dream. Have raised kids, brought down the house with laughter together, and built things for everyone," Dr Nene posted along with a collection of pictures of their vacations. Madhuri said she is looking forward to living the rest of "lifetime" with her soulmate, and "making the world a better place to live."

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Soulmates forever @drneneofficial #20Years

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also wished the couple in the comment section, writing, "Wishing you both all the happiness in the world." The two tied the knot in 1999 and are parents to two sons, Arin and Rayaan.

Currently, they are vacationing in the island country of Seychelles. The 52-year old also documented her holiday on the picture and video sharing platform. On the work front, Madhuri has turned the producer for an upcoming Marathi film titled Panchak. Apart from the Aaja Nachle actor, the film is also produced by her husband.

The film stars Adinath Kothare and will be directed by Jayant Jathar. Madhuri shared a boomerang video from the muhurat of the film where she can be seen posing with the clapperboard along with Dr. Nene.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 21:15 IST

