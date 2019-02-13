Madhuri Dixit on her last meeting with Sridevi

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit signed up for Karan Johar’s Kalank after the death of Sridevi, who was the first choice for the role. Sridevi was found dead in February last year at a Dubai hotel. Madhuri, who is gearing up for the release of Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal, has now opened up about her last meeting with Sridevi and said the late actor was happy with her daughters.

“We met for the last time at Manish’s (designer Manish Malhotra) birthday party. She was with her daughters (Janhvi and Khushi) and so happy,” she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview. She also said that she still finds it hard to believe that Sridevi is no more.

“That’s why it is important to live each day to the fullest, hold your family and kids close, because you don’t know what can happen tomorrow. Sridevi left behind a void, there’s this huge empty space,” she added. Madhuri and Sridevi are contemporaries and were considered to be rivals in the 90s Bollywood.

Kalank is Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s fourth film together and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. It is a period drama and is Karan Johar’s dream project. Kalank is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 19.

Sridevi’s untimely death shocked her legions of fans. The actor was in Dubai to attend the wedding of Boney’s nephew, actor Mohit Marwah. She was staying at Dubai’s Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel where she was found passed out in a bathtub by husband Boney Kapoor. Her death was caused by accidental drowning as per Dubai authorities.

