After Total Dhamaal, Indra Kumar to make sequel of Aamir Khan-Madhuri Dixit’s Dil as Dil Again

Even as the producers of Ajay Devgn-starrer Total Dhamaal are going all out to promote the film, the movie’s director Indra Kumar already has a script for his next. Indra Kumar wants to make a sequel to Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s Dil and plans to call it Dil Again.

The filmmaker, however, asserts that he is not sure what will be his next film. “I have six scripts that have been finalised and the sequel to Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Dil is one of those. But right now, my focus is Total Dhamaal. I do not know what will be my next film,” he told Hindustan Times.

Starring Aamir and Madhuri in lead roles, the 1990 film also featured Anupam Kher and Saeed Jaffrey. The film traced two rebel lovers who fall for each other after an initial phase of hatred. Madhuri got a Filmfare award for her performance in the film.

Dil was remade in Telugu in 1993 as Tholi Muddhu, starring Divya Bharti and Prashanth. It was also remade in Odia (Agni Parikshya), Bangladeshi (Amar Ghor Amar Beheshto 1997) and Kannada (Shivaranjini).

Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Total Dhamaal that also features Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi and Esha Gupta. It is set to hit theatres on February 22. The makers have released the latest song, Speaker Fatt Jayega Tuesday afternoon.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 13:44 IST