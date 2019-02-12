Total Dhamaal song Speaker Phat Jaaye: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit are magic even on these juvenile lyrics. Watch

“O Meri Lady Gaga, Dil Tere Peeche Bhaaga,” Total Dhamaal’s latest song Speaker Phat Jaaye comes laced with lyrics whose best defence is that they rhyme. However, expect Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit—Bollywood veterans who can always be counted on to create magic when they appear together on screen—to make even this fun.

The song has the entire ensemble cast— Ajay Devgn and Esha Gupta in the lead with Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjai Mishra, Javed Jaafrey, among others—making an appearance. The ‘jungle themed’ song has been composed by Gourov-Roshin, penned by Kumaar, and sung by Harrdy Sandhu, Abuzar Akhtar, Aditi Singh Sharma and Jonita Gandhi.

Earlier, remakes of Paisa Yeh Paisa and Mungda were released by Total Dhamaal makers.

Watch Total Dhamaal’s song Speaker Phat Jaaye...

The makers of Total Dhamaal have found an innovative way to market their film. They plan to release spoofs of the trailer in four languages with the Punjabi version coming out on Monday.

TV star Kapil Sharma shared the Punjabi spoof and wrote on Twitter, “Paaji Ajay Devgn! Have you seen this Punjabi version of Total Dhamaal trailer? Total Dhamaal Trailer Spoof |” Riteish Deshmukh, who also features in the movie, tweeted the Marathi spoof and wrote “Too funny ..nakki paha. Marathi spoof of Total Dhamaal trailer.”

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that the Bhojpuri and Gujarati spoofs will be released online on Tuesday. Actor Ravi Kishan and Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma actor Dilip Joshi will share the spots.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor has a perfect answer to Saif Ali Khan’s cheeky question

Total Dhamaal is a sequel to the 2011 film Double Dhamaal and is the third instalment in the Dhamaal series. Sanjay Dutt played the lead in Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal and the makers have roped in Ajay Devgn for the third instalment of the franchise.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is set to feature the yesteryear hit jodi of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit after a gap of 17 years; they were last seen in Pukar. Total Dhamaal will release on February 22.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 11:32 IST