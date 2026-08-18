Mumbai, The Maharashtra government will invest in producing modern, tech-driven Marathi cinema tailored specifically for the Gen-Z audience, state Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said on Tuesday. Maharashtra govt to invest in Marathi films to reel in Gen-Z audience: Shelar

Shelar highlighted the need to build an emotional connection with younger viewers, like South Indian cinema, and urged filmmakers to leverage artificial intelligence and high-end visual effects without losing the essence of the Marathi language.

"The quality and innovation in Marathi films are abundant. However, it is necessary to study screens, distribution and the audience along with production. If a viable model is developed, the Maharashtra government will play the role of an investor," he said.

The minister was speaking at a seminar organised by the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation and the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal here.

Marathi cinema had no dearth of quality, innovation or acting talent, but needed to work on the "connecting link" required for commercial success, he said.

Shelar noted that the number of screens available for Marathi films, the distribution system and the creation of a new audience needed careful consideration.

Citing the emotional connect that South Indian films enjoy with audiences, he stated that Marathi cinema also needed to build a new generation of viewers with an emotional connect to the language and its films.

Shelar said while artificial intelligence, new digital platforms and modern technology posed challenges to the film industry, they should be turned into opportunities.

He suggested organising discussions and workshops, including demonstrations on technology, AI, its applications and challenges.

Filmmakers needed to retain the Marathi essence while using modern technology, visual effects and effective production values to attract Gen-Z viewers to Marathi cinema, the minister said.

Shelar said the financial burden of producing such a film should not fall solely on producers and the state government should also play a role.

Speaking on the occasion, Swati Mhase Patil, managing director of Film City, said that the studio complex should evolve from merely a shooting location to a complete ecosystem for the film industry.

Smartphones, smart TVs and the growing influence of OTT platforms have changed the way films are produced, edited and consumed, creating both challenges and opportunities, she said.

Film City was working on infrastructure, skill development, technology and ease of doing business, with five pillars identified for the purpose, Mhase Patil said.

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