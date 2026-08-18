'Ask him to collect leftover of his wife': Twisha Sharma told sister-in-law in last message

Twisha Sharma, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, left a morbid last message for her husband Samarth Singh, the CBI chargesheet has revealed. Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh being brought to court by CBI officials in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case, in Bhopal. (ANI/File)

In her last communication with her sister-in-law, whom she had previously also informed of Samarth's abusive behaviour, Twisha wrote, "Ask him (Samarth Singh) to collect left over of his wife. But tomorrow. Let me die in peace right now."

The message was sent at 9.20pm, shortly before Twisha died. According to the husband, who is one of the primary accused in the case, he discovered Twisha hanging by a gym belt at around 10.23pm on May 12.

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The 33-year-old former actor and model had shared her ordeal with her sister-in-law and her parents. She informed them that Samarth had become very aggressive and violent towards her.

According to the chargesheet, Twisha mentioned “character assassination” in various chats. She also alleged that Samarth was questioning the foetus’s paternity after abortion. Twisha further claimed there was pressure to transfer ₹20 lakh from her mutual funds to a joint account for investment in Chinese markets.

On May 9, Twisha told her sister-in-law Rashi Abrol: “He (Samarth Singh) has crossed all the limits and he asked her whether it was his child or someone else’s, is that why I aborted it. I am feeling suffocated. I swear I will be able to find courage to finish myself completely… I will find a way to vanish.”

Twisha Sharma's suspicious death Twisha Sharma's death had triggered allegations of mental torture by her husband, who was a lawyer, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a former district judge.

Twisha and Samarth got married in December 2025 and she was found dead within five months after the union began.

The husband took Twisha to AIIMS Bhopal and claimed that she had hanged herself. The doctors at AIIMS informed the police that she was brought in dead to the hospital.

'Hopelessness, sustained psychological harm' Forensic psychological assessment of diaries, chats, and CCTV footage indicated Twisha faced “hopelessness, sustained psychological harm and absence of support”, according to the chargesheet.

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CBI has sent Twisha’s iPhone and DVR data to CFSL, DFSS New Delhi for forensic examination. “The extraction may reveal incriminating material pertaining to the case against the accused," the chargesheet said.