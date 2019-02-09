Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar to makers of original Mungda song: Don’t need their consent

Actor Sonakshi Sinha’s dance number Mungda in multi-starrer comedy Total Dhamaal hasn’t gone down well with the makers of the original. The original classic was picturised on Helen and was sung by Usha Mangeshkar with music by Rajesh Roshan.

Rajesh, Usha along with sister Lata Mangeshkar had recently expressed disappointment at not being consulted regarding the same. Now, Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar has said that there is no need to take their consent.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Indra said, “We don’t have to take their consent. When Neend Churayi Meri was remade (for Golmaal Again; the original song was from Kumar’s Ishq), no one came to me for approval. The rights belong to the music label, and they (owners of the label) have the right to do what they want to.”

However, he accepted that the recreation isn’t aren’t half as good as the original and they didn’t set out to achieve their level of brilliance. Calling it their way of paying homage, he said, “There is no harm in following trends. This generation has been deprived of those beautiful songs. Our job is to pass on the gems to them.”

Recalling that the original song was made over 40 years ago, he added, “Today’s generation isn’t aware of it. My kids hadn’t heard the original till I made them listen to the new version, and they loved it.”

Reacting to Roshan’s statement that the filmmakers have lost confidence in creating new songs, Indra said, “Lack of originality and talent in music is an understatement”.

Usha had told Deccan Chronicle in a report, “Our songs were created after a great deal of thought and they were done with sensitivity and care. To rip them off in this arbitrary manner is not correct.” Her sister and veteran singer Lata had also added, “We are not asked if we approve or not. No one seeks our consent before using our songs. Is that right?”

Total Dhamaal boasts of a huge star cast of Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever and others. It is set to hit the theatres on February 22.

