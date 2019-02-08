Lata Mangeshkar reacts to Sonakshi Sinha’s Mungda, says no one seeks our consent before using our songs

Actor Sonakshi Sinha and the makers of Total Dhamaal are facing flak over the dance number Mungda, which has been recreated for the multi-starrer. The song features Sonakshi, who has danced to the tune of the hit 1978 Inkaar number, originally picturised on Helen. Originally sung by Usha Mangeshkar with music by Rajesh Roshan and lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, the song has been recreated by singers Jyotica Tangri, Shaan and Subhro Ganguly and music director duo Gourov-Roshin.

However, the original creators of the song aren’t pleased by the new version and claim to have not been consulted regarding the same. Usha, who sang the original version, told Deccan Chronicle in a report, “Our songs were created after a great deal of thought and they were done with sensitivity and care. To rip them off in this arbitrary manner is not correct.” Her sister and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar also added in the report, “We are not asked if we approve or not. No one seeks our consent before using our songs. Is that right?”

Music director Rajesh Roshan has also shared his objection and said, “I think there is less of inspiration and more of perspiration in the music industry. The filmmakers have lost confidence in creating new songs.”

Not just the music stalwarts, the internet has also called out the makers for remixing yet another classic. A user wrote on Twitter, “@ushamangeshkar I am very upset your signature song #Mungda has been redone for a movie featuring @sonakshisinha / many popular compositions from the golden era should not be recreated/ better sense prevails with music directors.” Another user wrote, “now days very less creativity in bollywood songs, #LukaChuppi songs #Poster_Lagwa_Do and #Mungda from #TotalDhamaal both of these 2 were not gold those were platinum, no comparison.”

The film boasts of a huge star cast including Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever and others.

Here are some of the reactions to Sonakshi’s new dance number Mungda.

now days very less creativity in bollywood songs,#LukaChuppi songs #Poster_Lagwa_Do and #Mungda from #TotalDhamaal

both of these 2 were not gold

those were platinum,

no comparison — KavyaKumar (@YoungIndian9) February 7, 2019

expected comparison...I would rather blame choreographer... earlier each word of the song was translated into a dance move.. facial expression was captured really well.. nothing like this happens nowadays.. #Mungda — Sakshi (@sakshi_tweetz) February 7, 2019

Cult classic songs are being destroyed in the name of remix.

Any comments Sir @Javedakhtarjadu. Sorry but you have penned the original #Mungda so had to mention u. Several songs have been destroyed in this decade. — RK Raj (@OyeRKRaj) February 7, 2019

@ushamangeshkar I am very upset your signature song #Mungda has been redone for a movie featuring @sonakshisinha / many popular compositions from the golden era should not be recreated/ better sense prevails with music directors — nazirji (@nazirji) February 8, 2019

I get that you need to recreate old gems for promotions. But I don't get that when you have @MadhuriDixit in a movie why do you need a @sonakshisinha or anyone to perform a dance number?? #Mungda #TotalDhamaal — Piyush Daga (@piyushdaga4892) February 8, 2019

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 14:52 IST