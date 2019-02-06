Riteish Deshmukh finds Ajay Devgn’s daredevil dog, the actor’s response is Total Dhamaal. Watch video

What do Ajay Devgn and Rajinikanth have in common, other than the fact that they are both actors? Well, they are ultimate fodder for internet jokes and memes. It all comes from Rajinikath’s superhuman ability to stop whatever catastrophe is coming his way and Ajay Devgn’s propensity for riding multiple vehicles at the same time.

In the latest, actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a video of a dog riding atop an autorickshaw without as much as a hair out of place. “@ajaydevgn just saw your dog....” he captioned the video. Ajay replied to the video with a photo of his own in which a bird is balancing on two different stakes of a picket fence. “Ya just like how this bird is mine,” he responded in his typical dry humour.

Ya just like how this bird is mine pic.twitter.com/SZRE4Cxzko — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 5, 2019

Ajay’s motorbike and car stunt in Phool Aur Kante and Golmaal franchise respectively led to this reputation. Total Dhamaal co-stars Riteish and Ajay often roast each other on social media.

Ajay Devgn had recently shared a picture of him with film’s director Indra Kumar. While Ajay and Indra were posing for the photo, it was Riteish photobombing them that made news. He even got a mention from Ajay, who wrote, “daadhi wala baba (old bearded man).”

Other than Ajay and Riteish, Total Dhamaal also stars Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film releases on February 22.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 11:54 IST