Total Dhamaal trailer: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor are caught in a jungle of weird characters

The first trailer for Total Dhamaal is out and it is one big, chaotic ride in CGI settings with CGI animals. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffery and Jackie Shroff, is the third part in the comedy franchise.

The trailer begins with Manoj Pahwa’s character declaring in death that he has hidden Rs 50 crore somewhere. The characters then all form tiny teams and set out for an adventure to find the hidden treasure. On their way, they meet several CGI animals.

Johnny Lever makes an aeroplane out of an auto, Arshad gets trapped in quicksand, a tiger attacks Madhuri and Anil and Ajay is irritated by a GPS system. The trailer is extremely loud and goes all out to bring in the laughs. The CGI and visual effects are shoddy and comical but the performances are along the same vein of what we have previously seen in the franchise.

According to a recent IANS report, Ajay convinced his co-star Sanjay Mishra to do a stunt himself for the film. In the name of rehearsals, Ajay got Sanjay to give the stunt a try which ended up to be the real shot which is a part of the film. “At first, Sanjay was quite apprehensive when I narrated the scene. But Ajay calmed him down and motivated him to perform it, and I too spoke to him at length. Together, we convinced him to take the shot. This is quite the first time he has done action like this, but it worked out well in the end,” added Indra Kumar, who has directed and co-produced the adventure comedy.

Total Dhamaal is third installment of successful franchise Dhamaal which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh. It also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani.

