Badla trailer: Amitabh Bachchan has to defend Taapsee Pannu again, this time it is murder. Watch video

Amitabh Bachchan has his job cut out in Badla trailer. He has to defend Tapsee Pannu again, and this time she is accused of murder and looks guilty to boot. The actor managed to defend her successfully in Pink -- can he do it again?

Sujoy Ghosh has woven an intriguing tale in Badla with Amitabh’s lawyer Badal Gupta as the audience’s stand-in. With his rather impressive record -- he hasn’t lost a case in 40 years -- he is given a rather difficult one. Taapsee’s character is found in a locked room with a dead body, a lot of money and her hands covered with blood -- both literally and figuratively.

Even as every clue points to her, she is vehement that she didn’t do it. So, who is telling the truth?

Watch Badla trailer

Taapsee and Amitabh earlier worked in Pink, a film that talked about the importance of consent and was a hit among audiences as well as critics. Badla is directed by Ghosh and plays to his strengths.

The thriller is said to be a remake of 2016 Spanish film, The Invisible Guest. It marks the fourth collaboration of Amitabh and Sujoy, after Aladin, TE3N and Kahaani, in which Amitabh sang Rabindranath Tagore’s Ekla Chalo Re.

“I am very excited about this film. People wait to work with him and I got to work with him twice in two years. It gives me lot of excitement and I hope the magic gets repeated. When people say, Bachchan sir and I are a hit pair, it excites me,” Taapsee had told PTI about their collaboration in Badla.

Amitabh was seen in Thugs of Hindostan, which also starred Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Taapsee was last seen in Manmarziyaan with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. Badla will release on March 8.

