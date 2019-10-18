Bigg Boss 13 day 18 written update episode 18 October 17: Siddharth claims Rashami’s allegations are baseless, ‘Not okay with her tarnishing my image

tv

TV actors Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai certainly do not plan to end their fight inside the Bigg Boss 13 house any soon as Thursday’s episode only saw furthering of the fued. Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla locking horns over household duties. Paras was asking everyone to wash their plates glass and mugs but Sidharth argued that people should carry out their duties properly.

Devoleena asked Paras about Sidharth’s behaviour with Rashami Desai and he said he knew a lot of secrets about Siddharth and if he began speaking, it would expose Siddharth Shukla. He also told her that he will explain to her once they are out of the Bigg Boss house. Paras revealed that Siddharth’s driver is now his driver, therefore he knows everything about Siddharth.

Rashami Desai entered the room and broke down once again.

Pressing Rashami’s head, Shehnaaz asked her if she dated SIddharth Shukla to which Rashami said, “To yaha aate? Ek saath? Uska nahi pata par mai to nahi aati. (Then would we have come together for the show? At least I wouldn’t have).”

The jail task was then announced and Abu named Paras and Shehnaaz for the jail. Devoleena wanted Siddharth and Rashami to be sent, Rashami. Paras said Sidharth Shukla should be put in jail as he does not take any responsibility of the house. An agitated Sidharth called Paras a weakling. Rashami also barged in the heated exchange and claimed that Sidharth has been targeting her.

Bigg Boss asked Devoleena to declare the two names the housemates had decided and when Devoleena named Rashami and Shehnaaz, Rashami interrupted saying she doesn’t agree with the result. Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz were finally sent to the jail.

Siddharth asked to be called into confession room and once he went there, he said that he does not agree with the reasoning given by housemates but then added that he has a problem with “false accusations made by Rashami. “Aapk paas har moment ka footage hota hao I do not need to know who is wrong and right. But I am not okay with her tarnishing my image. She is making baseless allegations and it tarnishes my image I am not okay with it.” Bigg Boss told him that Rashami’s allegations and Siddharth’s statement have been shown to the audience and they are best to judge who is right and wrong.

Once inside the jail, Shehnaaz began fanning for Siddharth Shukla. Sidharth kept cribbing about the heat inside the jail and asking for a fan. He was later heard punching on the walls of the bathroom inside the jail. Shehnaaz was clearly scared of Siddharth and asked him twice if she should eat her dinner. She even told Devoleena that she is scared of Siddharth and fears he may punch her.

Siddharth asked Shehnaaz if Paras told her anything. Siddharth told her, “Mujhe pata hai tumhare paas dimag nahi hai. Usko pata hai mai aise karunga aur ye mere paas aegi.”

When Arti Singh came to Siddharth Shukla to tell him that she supports him, he said, “Tum ye abhi kar rahi ho kyuki maine tumhe do baar save kiya. Ye mai bol raha hun to Isme bura manane wali koi baat nahi hai.”.

