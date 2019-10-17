Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s love-hate relationship

tv

Bigg Boss 13 house is increasingly becoming a hub for relationships turning ugly and fights getting violent. One of the most prominent schism is between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. On last night’s episode, Paras Chhabra and Rashami gave us a glimpse of why this fight might actually have a rationale. It was revealed that Siddharth Shukla and Rashami had ugly fights on sets of their show together, Dil Se Dil Tak, and he was later replaced on the show.

Here’s a lowdown on all that we know about the duo’s relationship:

1. Siddharth and Rashami were said to have dated each other before they worked on the show together. In fact, their initial chemistry on the show was credited to their offscreen romance as the show recorded good TRPs.

2. However, things soon turned sour and Siddharth was replaced on the show after repeated rumours of ugly fights with Rashami and other co-stars. Actor Kunal Verma had told the Times of India about Sidharth: “He is an unprofessional maniac and a psycho. I think he needs psychiatric treatment again. I heard he had gone to a rehab once and I think he needs to visit it again.”

Siddharth Shukla and Rashami in a still from their TV show together.

3. Soon, Rashami also left the show and it went off air.

4. After entering the Bigg Boss house, Rashami dropped hints around Siddharth Shukla as well as other contestants that she was interested in rekindling their romance.

5. Over past few days, Rashami has been critical of Sidharth and his behaviour. After initial cold vibes and resistance, she is now going all out against him and informing everyone in the house about what transpired between the two in the past.

6. During her interaction with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Wednesday’s episode, Rashami said she had major fights with Siddharth Shukla on sets of their TV show together, Dil Se Dil Tak. “Wo gaaliyon se marta tha, mai pyaar se. Usne production walo se bola mujhe nikalne ko. Unko problem hoti thi humare jhagdo se par unhone isko nikala. Baad me maine be show chor diya aur fir show band bhi ho gaya (He used to abuse me and I would reply with love. He even asked the production guys to kick me out of the show but he was asked to leave instead. Later I, too left the show and it went off air).”

7. Later on the episode, Paras was seen telling Shehnaaz Gill that she must not support Sidharth Shukla as she has no clue about the kind of guy he is. He also said that Mahira Sharma and Shefali Bagga know the truth, how he is an abusive person and had ugly fights with Rashami when their show was on air. “Isliye to wo chidhti hain usase, Devoleena ko bhi pata hai, ye sab industry ke log hain isliye jaante hain isko. Tujhe kya pata (That is why they do not like him. Even Devoleena knows. These people are from the TV industry so they know him well, how would you know?).”

8. Siddharth was booked for drunk driving in 2014 when he paid a fine of Rs 2000 and was let off. He was arrested in 2018 for rash driving.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 11:35 IST