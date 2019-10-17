Bigg Boss 13 day 17 written update episode 17, October 16: Paras says Siddharth was made to leave a show after he fought with Rashami on sets

tv

Wednesday’s episode on Bigg Boss 13 was quite an interesting one with new equations being revealed with contestants fighting and forming groups for tasks and more. Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

Siddharth Shukla asked Shehnaaz if she was really in love with Paras Chhabra and she denied. He asked her why she fights for him all the time and she said, “Mai to waise ho bol rahi thi (I was just saying).”

When Paras was rejecting the toys for Siddharth Shukla’s team, Shefali Bagga fought with him saying, “Aise kya bol raha hai pet bada hai? Bacche honge tere aise hi (Why are you saying the stomach is large? You will have such kids.).” Paras was infuriated and yelled at her, “Bacche bacche kya hai? Tere saath honge mere aise bachche! (What is this talk about kids? I can only have such kids if I have them with you)”

Shehnaaz told Siddharth Shukla Rashami must have instigated Devoleena. She always pulls your name in everything.” Siddharth then said, “Right, right. Wo apni baat sahi karne ke liye kuch bhi jhooth bol sakta hai. (She can lie about anything to prove herself right).”

Arti asked Devoleena if she was upset and she confronted her about the statement that Devoleena is an enemy of Siddharth Dey. Arti told her that Sidddharth Dey is not someone to be trusted. Arti then went to Sidddharth Shukla and told him about the entire conversation.

Shehnaaz was then seen asking Devoleena and Siddharth Dey that they should start fighting. Even as they begin plotting, Bigg Boss announced commencing of the toy factory task and the discussion stopped.

Devoleena went to Rashami in the kitchen area and started crying. Rashami hugged Devoleena and carried her to the bedroom where they began discussing Siddharth Shukla’s statements that Devoleena is favouring her friend Rashami. Arti soon entered the room and Devoleena asked her to make Siddharth understand. Arti got angry and said she was no one to do such things. Siddharth soon came and told Devoleena, “Mere bare me baat ho rahi hai, by any chance? Agar ho rahi hai to batao mai aapko samjhaun. (Are you talking about me by any chance? Tell if that is the case, I can explain.)” The two then get into an ugly fight where Rashami is also dragged.

Later, Siddharth Shukla and Rashami get into an ugly fight over making some tea. Siddharth said he wanted to make tea but the gas stove was not free as Rashami was cooking. The fight began turning physical and Rashami yelled at him saying he must not touch her. Devoleena soon intervened and made sure the scene was pacified.

Paras was then seen telling Shehnaaz that she must not support Siddharth against Rashami. He said that Siddharth has abused Rashami on sets of a show they did together and Siddharth had to later leave the show. Shehnaaz then asked him why would the two agree to participating in Bigg Boss 13 together if they have fought so much outside. Paras then asked her if she could talk with love and remain calm if someone she had had bad experience with, entered Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz said, “Muh tod dun mai toh. (I will break the face.)” Paras quipped, “Tera gussa gussa, kisi aur ka gussa gusssa nahi hai? (Your anger matters and other’s anger does not matter?)”

Soon after the discussion, Shehnaaz was seen running after Siddharth and telling him, “Mai tere saath hi hun. (I am on your side).” Rashami and Siddharth Shukla, rumoured to have dated each other, reportedly had ugly fights on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak and Siddharth wa later asked to leave the show as he also misbehaved with another co-actor, Kunal Varma.

Towards the end of the episode, Bigg Boss reprimanded the housemates for displaying completely boring and fake game during the task while announcing cancellation of the toy factory task. Shefali then blamed Paras for the entire thing, as he was the first one to reject all teddies of the opposing team. Paras yelled at her and told that everyone is equally to be blamed as even Siddharth Shukla blindly rejected all toys.

