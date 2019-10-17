Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s show sees drop in ratings, trumped by KBC and Kapil Sharma Show

tv

Actor Salman Khan and makers of his popular reality show Bigg Boss wanted to ensure maximum eyeballs for the latest season and had announced an all-celebrity line-up this year. However, not much seems to be working in their favour as not only did Bigg Boss 13 fail to make it to top 10 on BARC list top shows in Hindi entertainment segment, it is also facing demands for ban.

The latest BARC data shows Bigg Boss 13 slid down three slots on the list and ranked 18th as the most watched show in the paid segment. It registered 5190 points this week, a drop of 2000 points from last week. Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati and The Kapil Sharma Show continued in the top 10 slot, ahead of Bigg Boss.

What may have lead to such dismal show for Bigg Boss 13? The top reason would be that there is no genuine chemistry between the contestants. Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Siddharth Dey and Shefali Bagga were seen trying to forge possible romantic tracks but in vain.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has sent a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, requesting him to ban Bigg Boss 13 on grounds of vulgarity. “We invoke your kind and urgent attention towards telecasting of TV show Bigg Boss on Colors TV channel which is showing high level of vulgarity to the extent that is difficult to watch the channel in a homely atmosphere and our country’s old traditional and cultural values are being tarnished in the lust of TRP and profits which cannot be allowed in a diversity nature of country like India,” the letter said.

Rajasthan-based organisation Karni Sena also complained against the show and the Mumbai Police tightened the security outside show host Salman’s residence. Reportedly, 20 people were arrested last Friday protesting outside Salman’s house.

Karni Sena had also written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, claiming Bigg Boss is insulting Hindu culture and traditions, as did Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad that called it “against Indian culture”.

Last week, Bigg Boss 13 scored 6468 points and was positioned at the 15th slot. While Kundali Bhagya topped the list as usual. Superstar Singing Ka Kal ranked the highest among reality shows last week and was listed at the slot in the overall list. Reality shows Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane 2 and The Kapil Sharma Show also ranked ahead of the controversial show hosted by Salman.

