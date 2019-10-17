Kasautii Zindagii Kayy’s Mr Bajaj, Karan Singh Grover, exits show, shares pic from farewell party

tv

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:08 IST

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who joined the show only recently, has bid farewell to Kasautii Zindagii Kayy. Karan has shared pictures from a farewell party his co-stars hosted and they

Sharing the picture, Karan wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell!! It was a pleasure working with ya’ll! Thank you @ektaravikapoor We Missed you yesterday @kingsonyaa.”

An Indian Express report quoted a source as saying, ““While there was a lot of hype around Mr Bajaj, the character failed to make a connect with the audience. With most fans enjoying the Anurag-Prerna romance, the makers focussed more on them. Karan too was reportedly unhappy with the track and the way his character was shaping up. After discussing the same with the makers, they amicably decided to end the role.”

Also read: Krushna Abhishek not allowed to share stage with uncle Govinda on The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Sad this has happened’

A Bollywoodlife report claimed he was not very happy with the role and conveyed the same to the makers.

Karan returned to the small screen earlier this year after a gap of three years with Kasautii Zindagii Kayy where he played the role of Mr Bajaj. Talking about playing a grey character, Karan had said earlier, “There are more things to do when one plays a grey character. Most heroes are very boring. They are always so righteous and do everything they are supposed to do. With a grey or a negative character, there is a lot more that you can play. There is a lot that you can add to the character that is not ‘you’ in reality. There is much more that you can do which you can’t do in real life. That’s a little bonus.”

Ronit Roy had played the role of Rishabh Bajaj in the original show that aired in 2000s. Asked if the three year gap was a sabbatical from work, Karan had told Hindustan Times, “Not really. I worked on three films in the meantime. There is a film called Firrkie that will come probably by the end of the year. There is another film, Aadat which stars both Bipasha and me. It should be out this year. Other than that, I was painting.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 15:01 IST