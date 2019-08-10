Karan Singh Grover calls life with Bipasha Basu heavenly: ‘The beautiful life that everyone talks about is now very evident’

tv

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who made a remarkable comeback as the grey-haired Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has now made his digital debut with web series, BOSS - Baap of Special Services. The actor plays a mysterious cop who has his own twisted ways of carrying out an investigation and is seen opposite actor Sagarika Ghatge, the righteous cop. On the personal front, Karan is all set to return to the silver screen with wife Bipasha Basu and feels lucky to have found her.



In an exclusive interview to Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about the reason behind his long absence from our screens, his life with Bipasha and why he finds a negative character more appealing than the hero. Excerpts:



What is so mysterious about your web series, BOSS?

It’s called Baap of Special Services because the way he solves the crime is very different from how a normal cop functions. He sees everything from the criminal point of view. The reason why he does that is understood when one watches the show.





Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge in a still from BOSS.

Is it a love story?

No, not really. The camaraderie between the two characters is amazing. The way the characters bounce off each other is good to watch. My character has a hidden motive why he is being a cop right now. Sakshi, Sagarika’s character, is the best kind of cop that can be. She goes by the book and follows all rules and regulations. She does everything the right way. The way they solve a case and the way they are is very opposite of each other.



Any other web series you have liked in recent times?

I like Daredevil, Iron Fist and all the Marvel series. Sacred Games and Mirzapur are very enjoyable. Delhi Crime is also a well-made show. Then there is Game of Thrones, Mozart and many others.



You have returned to work after three years? Was it a sabbatical?

Not really. I worked on three films in the meantime. There is a film called Firrkie that will come probably by the end of the year. There is another film, Aadat which stars both Bipasha and me. It should be out this year. Other than that, I was painting.

Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

You play a negative character - - Mr Bajaj on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Do you like playing a villain than playing the hero?

There are more things to do when one plays a grey character. Most heroes are very boring. They are always so righteous and do everything they are supposed to do. With a grey or a negative character, there is a lot more that you can play. There is a lot that you can add to the character that is not ‘you’ in reality. There is much more that you can do which you can’t do in real life. That’s a little bonus.

Were you not apprehensive of sporting grey hair?

Grey is mostly better than black. Everyone grows up and gets to a certain age and then gets greys, which means you have to put in so much effort and so much of your life to achieve those medals. I don’t think of them as anything else but your trophies that you earn because if it was not that, we would be born with white hair. There is a reason why you spend so much time and earn so much experience and then get to it. To be playing a character which is a little older and has grey hair is something that is different from real life and different from characters I have played before, its only a win-win situation.

You and Bipasha have been married for three years. How would you describe your married life?

It’s been awesome, heavenly actually. Life has changed completely. The beautiful life that everyone talks about is now very evident. The understanding of what life is and what love is, what family is very clear. I am very lucky to have found her.

