Karan Singh Grover: If possible, I would choose to work with Bipasha in every project, she’ll probably get sick of me

It was on a film set that Karan Singh Grover met his future wife, Bipasha Basu Singh Grover, and the actor says he considers her his best co-star. And the duo, who worked together for the first time in the 2015 film Alone, is getting back together on screen with the upcoming Bollywood film Aadat.

And Karan is super excited. “I am actually someone who would, if possible, choose to work with her in every project. She is just a fabulous person to work with and I can’t get enough of her. We are mostly busy with our own work and often don’t get much time together, so I would like to spend more time with her. She will probably get sick of me, but I won’t,” jokes the actor.

In fact, Karan can’t stop gushing about Bipasha. “What helps when I work with her is that she is very cooperative. I can rehearse my scenes with her and given her experience, her inputs are to the point. I think we complement each other on screen. And I feel we should collaborate on more projects,” adds Karan, who plays the role of an automobile tycoon in the thriller. However, he is not ready to divulge details.

Karan shares that they have already finished shooting for the film and are awaiting its release. So, do they have any more offers to work together? “We have a few offers, in fact we keep getting them, but it’s just that not all of them are interesting or doable. It’s very important to choose the right project and, at this point, we don’t have any room to make mistakes. Both Bipasha and I enjoy working together but then the project needs to be fascinating enough,” he says.

