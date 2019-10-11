Karan Singh Grover says Bipasha Basu helped him beat depression: ‘It has been a difficult journey’

tv

Actor Karan Singh Grover has said that he suffered from depression and wife Bipasha Basu, along with their family, was a big support for him.

A Pinkvilla report quoted Karan as saying, “There is a reason why I want to talk about mental health. Because I have lived it. Depression can be caused because of many reasons and the root needs to be identified. It has been a difficult journey, maybe not for me but for my loved ones because I got great help and support from them. Bipasha was there. It is something that we need to speak about.”

“It is something that we need to accept and it is something we need to let go. It is very essential that everyone speaks about it. We all go through it at some level or the other, running into things, trying to make money, and all the stress that causes a lot of pressure in our minds which is not supposed to be there. This is not life, there is a lot more to it.”

Earlier, talking about his married life with Bipasha, Karan had told Hindustan Times, “It’s been awesome, heavenly actually. Life has changed completely. The beautiful life that everyone talks about is now very evident. The understanding of what life is and what love is, what family is very clear. I am very lucky to have found her.”

On the work front, Karan returned to the small screen after a hiatus of three years with Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kayy where he essays the role of Mr Bajaj. Talking about playing a grey character, Karan had said earlier, “There are more things to do when one plays a grey character. Most heroes are very boring. They are always so righteous and do everything they are supposed to do. With a grey or a negative character, there is a lot more that you can play. There is a lot that you can add to the character that is not ‘you’ in reality. There is much more that you can do which you can’t do in real life. That’s a little bonus.”

