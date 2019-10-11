Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for birthday wishes, daughter Shweta says ‘When you get to top of mountain, keep climbing’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:12 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 77th birthday this year and wrote that he was grateful to the thousands of fans who have been showering the septuagenarian with heartfelt wishes and prayers for his long life. The actor has now shared a touching post on Twitter to thank all of them for their love.

Amitabh took to Twitter on his birthday and wrote, “T 3314 - My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you ..lot of thanks.”

T 3314 - My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you ..🙏☘🌹💗⚘ .. अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद 🌻 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2019

His tweet got more than 21,000 likes within 11 hours with several of his fans replying to him with his film stills, candid throwback pictures, poems and song lyrics to wish him on the special day.

Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda also wished the actor by sharing an adorable picture on Instagram with the caption, “When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly.” Both the father-daughter duo are seen in ethnic ensembles as they come together for the camera during a celebration.

She had already set the mood for his birthday a day before by posting an unseen childhood picture of herself in the arms of her father. She captioned it, “Home is not a place, it is a person.” The monochrome picture is from the 1970s, when Amitabh was at the peak of his career.

She had earlier shared a long note for the actor to wish him on Father’s Day. Posting a picture of them sharing a light moment, she wrote, “ I don’t know if I believe in mirrors to souls, but when we smile, you and I, our noses crinkle in the same way, as if choreographed, and our cheeks balloon up just so...to see your face at the end of a long day makes me feel I’m home, no matter where in the world we are, so maybe, just maybe, when I look at us in a picture, sharing a joke, I become a believer xx #carriedawayonFathersDay.”

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 11:12 IST