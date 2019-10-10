Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are his 10 best pics with Aaradhya, Aishwarya and the Bachchan family

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood, who works more frequently than several A-listers. But when the septuagenarian is not working on multiple films, television shows, endorsements, or making public appearances, he likes to spend time with his family.

Social media posts show that he loves hanging out with son Abhishek Bachchan at kabaddi matches, or playing with granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The superstar is also very close to his daughter Shweta Bachchan and has often attended public events with her and wife Jaya Bachchan. He is also very fond of Shweta’s kids: Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Its not an unusual sight to see the Bachchans together at weddings and parties. He is often accompanied by Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai at events. The family was spotted posing for the paparazzi at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception. Amitabh and Jaya recently visited a Durga Puja pandal together, where they incidentally marked a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion with actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

The Bachchan family also believes in celebrating festivals, birthdays and anniversaries together at their residence. He had wished Aaradhya on her last birthday by sharing a picture of himself dancing with her. Talking about her, the actor had said on TV show Starry Nights 2.Oh!, “Aaradhya will still come and destroy my working desk, as she wants to use this pen and wants to write things and wants to play with the laptop. It brings immense joy and is a beautiful experience.”

“I’ve loved all of them. When I want to spoil my grandkids, I am so authoritative that their parents dare not oppose me,” he added. Here are some of the best pictures that sum up the Bachchan family in one frame.

