Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

The Sky Is Pink box office predictions: Priyanka Chopra- Farhan Akhtar film may open at Rs 4 cr

The Sky Is Pink box office: The Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer is expected to open at around Rs 3-4 crore on Friday.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2019 14:00 IST
Ruchi Kaushal
Hindustan Times
The Sky Is Pink is expected to open at around Rs 3-4 crore at the box office.
         

The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, is all set to hit screens this Friday. However, despite Priyanka making a return to Bollywood after a hiatus of around three years, it may open low at the box office.

Claiming that the film targets a niche audience, film trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, “It is an upmarket film, a human drama for limited audience. It will release only in big cities and metros and will possibly open at around Rs 3 - 4 crore.”

But the film can rise above expectations if it is able to garner positive reviews. “There is some buzz due to Priyanka and Farhan. The performance of the film will largely rely on word of mouth during the second half and the following weekend,” he added.

On being asked if the film will be affected by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War, Girish said, “War is a massy film which offers general entertainment. The audience base for The Sky Is Pink is different. It caters to mature audience so competing with War may not make such a big difference. War is a very big film and will continue to march at its own pace.”

He adds, “The Sky Is Pink will release in multiplexes where there are multiple screens. Its currently targeting 1000-1200 screens which it can easily get in multiplexes. It will also be nine days to War’s release so that can be managed.”

If the film manages to open well, it is expected to register higher figures during the weekend. “If the audience likes the film, it will improve on Friday evening and our prediction of Rs 3-4 crore can reach Rs 5-6 crore,” says Girish.

But amid the wave of several good films crossing the Rs 100 crore mark, can The Sky Is Pink also achieve the magical figure? Girish differs and says, “Its not a 100 crore film. It should not be a benchmark for appreciation of a film. Every film has a different target. If it will be fantastic if it makes it to Rs 100 crore club.”

The Sky Is Pink is the real life story of a couple who dealt with the death of their teenage daughter. It received a long standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival last month.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 13:53 IST

