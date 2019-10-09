Farhan Akhtar on how he broke news of his divorce to daughters: ‘They are not dumb or stupid’

bollywood

Actor Farhan Akhtar, who plays a father in his upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, has spoken about how he broke the news of his divorce with ex wife Adhuna to their daughters. He said that his kids are not ‘dumb or stupid’ not to understand what was happening.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Farhan said, “Nothing is easy. Anything you tell your child which you think your child doesn’t want to hear is never going to be easy. The thing that your child expects you and by you doing it, you will realise that this is what you expect from them. If you can be honest with your child, they are not dumb or stupid. They understand way more than you and me can imagine. They have a sense of an energy, of how their parents are feeling. As long as you don’t lie to them and you feel ‘it’s okay, I have told them, they can now do whatever’, things will come around. Eventually, a child will understand why you have done what you have done. Maybe not at the moment but you just have to be honest with them and in turn, they will be honest with you.”

Farhan and Adhuna were married for 15 years but decided to part ways in 2016. They got married in 2000 after a courtship of three years and have two daughters — Shakya and Akira.

Announcing their split, Farhan and Adhuna wrote in a joint statement that the decision was ‘mutual and amicable’. “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner,” the statement read.

Farhan has been dating singer Shibani Dandekar for over a year now. They two sparked relationship rumors last year and have made several public appearances together since. They also often share pictures with each other on social media.

The actor will be seen with Priyanka Chopra in The Sky Is Pink on October 11. Farhan also has Toofan in his bag, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film will star him as a professional boxer.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 16:11 IST