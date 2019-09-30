e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Toofan first look poster: Farhan Akhtar brings the abs and the grit back as a boxer, film out Oct 2020

Toofan first look poster: Farhan Akhtar joins forces with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra once again after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag for a film about a boxer.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Toofan first look poster: Farhan Akhtar plays a boxer in the film.
Toofan first look poster: Farhan Akhtar plays a boxer in the film.
         

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has shared the first look poster from his upcoming film, Toofan. The poster shows him in a boxing ring, practising a few air punches and showing off his chiselled body.

“Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020,” he wrote in his tweet. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will mark their second collaboration after 2013’s hit Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

 

Farhan prepared for his role in Toofan for many months before beginning shoot in August. “Day 1. #ToofanInTheMaking #nerves #excitement #cinemagic #lovemyjob,” the 45-year-old actor captioned a picture shared last month.

Toofan will see Farhan playing a boxer. Reportedly, unlike Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the upcoming sports drama would not be a biopic but a fictional story.

 

The film will also star Paresh Rawal; Farhan welcomed him on board in July. “Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward. Paresh Rawal,” he wrote in a tweet.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 lights up Twitter with hilarious memes on Salman Khan, contestants: ‘Roz jhagda dekhne milega’

All through his preparation for the role, Farhan shared multiple videos and pictures of himself at the gym. He shared on Instagram a video of his gruelling workout, in which he is seen working on his core and back.

“And just when you think the 2 hour session is over, they make you sign out with this. Thanks @drewnealpt @samir_jaura. ‘Toofan’ in the making, boxer life, fitness goals, core workout, Beast,” he captioned the clip.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 10:35 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News