Toofan first look poster: Farhan Akhtar brings the abs and the grit back as a boxer, film out Oct 2020

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:39 IST

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has shared the first look poster from his upcoming film, Toofan. The poster shows him in a boxing ring, practising a few air punches and showing off his chiselled body.

“Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020,” he wrote in his tweet. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will mark their second collaboration after 2013’s hit Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Farhan prepared for his role in Toofan for many months before beginning shoot in August. “Day 1. #ToofanInTheMaking #nerves #excitement #cinemagic #lovemyjob,” the 45-year-old actor captioned a picture shared last month.

Toofan will see Farhan playing a boxer. Reportedly, unlike Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the upcoming sports drama would not be a biopic but a fictional story.

The film will also star Paresh Rawal; Farhan welcomed him on board in July. “Thrilled and privileged to collaborate with an absolute giant of an actor. So looking forward. Paresh Rawal,” he wrote in a tweet.

All through his preparation for the role, Farhan shared multiple videos and pictures of himself at the gym. He shared on Instagram a video of his gruelling workout, in which he is seen working on his core and back.

“And just when you think the 2 hour session is over, they make you sign out with this. Thanks @drewnealpt @samir_jaura. ‘Toofan’ in the making, boxer life, fitness goals, core workout, Beast,” he captioned the clip.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 10:35 IST