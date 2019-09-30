e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Bigg Boss 13 lights up Twitter with hilarious memes on Salman Khan, contestants: ‘Roz jhagda dekhne milega’

Bigg Boss 13: Television’s biggest reality show is back and so are the memes and jokes. Check out what the internet cooked up after last night’s premiere.

tv Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13 premiered on Sunday night and the memes are here.
Bigg Boss 13 premiered on Sunday night and the memes are here.
         

Bigg Boss 13 kicked off on Sunday night with fanfare. Host Salman Khan introduced all the new contestants on the show and unveiled new rules. The night was full of stunning performances by the actor and other guests on the show but what we are more excited about are the memes that hit the internet soon afterwards.

Fans and haters of the show have shared hilarious memes targeting Salman, the loud, over-the-top antics of the contestants and even poked fun at some of the new participants. Some empathised with Salman’s situation while others called out the makers for always bringing in contestants from other reality shows.

Check out the best tweets:

Hindustantimes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This year’s participants include Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhatacharjee, Siddharth Dey, Shehnaaz Gill, Koena Mitra and others. Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla is also one of the contestants. Talking about the show, Shukla said he is looking forward to taking part in a lot of tasks, and hopes to win because he usually plays to be victorious.

“I think I would take part in a lot of tasks, in fact in every task and would want to win because I usually play to win and I really wish it gets the best out of me rather than the other way around,” Sidharth told IANS. “It’s a challenge, one I had never thought I would take. I have been a pampered boy, the youngest in the family with two elder sisters. I have always had someone around me, usually my mom, to take care of everything for me. This is going to be quite a challenge for me, to do everything on my own,” he said.

The housemates have to compete in challenges and survive till the end to be the winner of the show -- all this while being monitored by TV cameras. Survival isn’t easy as celebrities have to give up all the luxuries, including their phones, and live in a house especially built for the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 08:48 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News