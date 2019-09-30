Bigg Boss 13 lights up Twitter with hilarious memes on Salman Khan, contestants: ‘Roz jhagda dekhne milega’
Bigg Boss 13: Television’s biggest reality show is back and so are the memes and jokes. Check out what the internet cooked up after last night’s premiere.tv Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:53 IST
Bigg Boss 13 kicked off on Sunday night with fanfare. Host Salman Khan introduced all the new contestants on the show and unveiled new rules. The night was full of stunning performances by the actor and other guests on the show but what we are more excited about are the memes that hit the internet soon afterwards.
Fans and haters of the show have shared hilarious memes targeting Salman, the loud, over-the-top antics of the contestants and even poked fun at some of the new participants. Some empathised with Salman’s situation while others called out the makers for always bringing in contestants from other reality shows.
Check out the best tweets:
#BiggBoss13 #bb13@BeingSalmanKhan asks ladies to choose Partner.#SidharthShukla be like 👇😂😝 pic.twitter.com/3BcKxcpE1u— ☠ BLACKLISTED ☠ (@blacklisted_17) September 29, 2019
Bigboss makers be like:#BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/hEpeVnsQ0b— Pewdendra Pie (Blue Tick) (@halfpsychh) September 29, 2019
Quite relevant... isnt ?? 😝😝#BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/mXQuEnihc8— 🇮🇳 koel 2.0🇮🇳 (@AWakeelbabu) September 29, 2019
when someone says i am going to watch #BiggBoss13 !!— Ed⚡ (@Memerhoonyaar) September 27, 2019
Me:-#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/90ySrVrfg7
#AnveshiJain today #BiggBoss13#BB13 pic.twitter.com/Q0Vaz4HMMb— Troll Bigg Boss (@HumBBTrollerHai) September 23, 2019
Bigg Boss is about to start— GOT (@CooolBandaa) September 29, 2019
Fans be like :
#biggboss13 #bb13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/tiB5TwTlct
Expectation & Reality for Girls this #BiggBoss13 season! pic.twitter.com/foydy5DsYt— Ŕìà (@I_m_Ria) September 28, 2019
This year’s participants include Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhatacharjee, Siddharth Dey, Shehnaaz Gill, Koena Mitra and others. Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla is also one of the contestants. Talking about the show, Shukla said he is looking forward to taking part in a lot of tasks, and hopes to win because he usually plays to be victorious.
“I think I would take part in a lot of tasks, in fact in every task and would want to win because I usually play to win and I really wish it gets the best out of me rather than the other way around,” Sidharth told IANS. “It’s a challenge, one I had never thought I would take. I have been a pampered boy, the youngest in the family with two elder sisters. I have always had someone around me, usually my mom, to take care of everything for me. This is going to be quite a challenge for me, to do everything on my own,” he said.
The housemates have to compete in challenges and survive till the end to be the winner of the show -- all this while being monitored by TV cameras. Survival isn’t easy as celebrities have to give up all the luxuries, including their phones, and live in a house especially built for the show.
