Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan takes you inside his personal chalet. See pics, videos here

tv

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 21:46 IST

As fans gear up for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday evening, the makers of the reality show have shared fresh pictures and videos from inside Salman Khan’s chalet.

It is Salman’s personal space inside the house, from where he sometimes keeps an eye on the contestants, when not shooting for his episode.

Bigg Boss 13 Premiere Live Updates

The living area in Salman Khan’s chalet.

Salman Khan’s chalet.

Salman Khan’s bedroom inside the chalet.

Salman’s bedroom in the chalet.

The kitchen area of Salman’s chalet.

Sharing a video from the chalet, Ashley Rebello wrote on Instagram, “Sk s chalet at the big boss house where he chills in between shots , love this place , @beingsalmankhan and @bigboss13season.” The post was flooded with comments showering love for the design and Salman. It shows a huge hall with a TV and couch for Salman and some gym equipment placed on the side. It also has a separate area for a coffee table.

In a fresh promo shared by Colors, Salman is attending phone calls from close friends and family, asking for confirmation about the show. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan makes the first call to ask about the theme for this season but only gets a Salman-style response from him, “Jo tera hai wo mera hai.”

Salman’s brothers Sohail and Arbaaz then call him to ask about the finale. Salman has said, in promos as well as at the launch, that the show will reach its finale in four weeks but the show will continue for 15 weeks. Salman explains, “Four is one-third of 15, Instead of waiting for 15 hafta? You will have the first finale in four weeks.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also calls up, to enquire on behalf of his mother, who is a big fan of Salman and the show. However, before he can complete his question, Salman cuts him off to say, “Mai 5 din me phone karta hun.”

Salman’s Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez calls up to enquire about a list but gets something useful in response. Salman tells her, “You are there in Kick 2.”

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere Sunday at 9pm on Colors. The show will air at 10:30pm on weekdays.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 14:06 IST