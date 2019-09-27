Bigg Boss 13: Is Rashami Desai the season’s highest-paid contestant?

tv

Actor Rashami Desai is reportedly the highest-paid contestant of the upcoming 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss. No housemates have been officially announced.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Rashami will make Rs 1.2 crore this season. The report quoted a source as saying, “Apart from entering the house with beau Arhaan Khan, Rashami is also being paid a colossal amount of Rs 1.2 crore (approx) for her stay inside the house. Given the popularity of the actress, the makers are riding on her to raise the entertainment quotient in the show. Rashami too is pretty excited especially with the whopping amount she is getting paid.”

The actor, who will reportedly enter the house with boyfriend Arhaan Khan, was earlier said to be contemplating tying the knot on the show itself, but she has since refuted the rumours.

Rashami Desai was earlier married to her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu. They tied the knot in 2012 and separated in 2014.

Besides Rashami, three other names are doing the rounds. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Balika Vadhu’s Siddharth Shukla, and Saki Saki performer Koena Mitra are rumoured to be joining the show.

At the launch of the show, host Salman Khan promised that there are quite a few surprises in store for fans. Salman said, “The first four weeks are gonna be ‘dhamaakedaar’. There’s a strategic shift in the format and that is the surprise. The viewers can expect to see two seasons packed in one.” He added, “While everyone says 13 is unlucky, it has been lucky for me. All good things happen on 13th for me. But this will be a tedha season.”

