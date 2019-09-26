Bigg Boss 13: Is Koena Mitra the third confirmed contestant after Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla?

tv

Actor Koena Mitra, who shot to fame with her dance number Saki Saki, is said to be the third confirmed contestant on the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 13. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will premiere this Sunday at 9pm.

Earlier, leaked promos of the show had confirmed that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla of Balika Vadhu fame were among the confirmed contestants on the show.

Koena was recently in news for her reaction to her hit number being re-created by Nora Fatehi for John Abraham’s Independence Day release, Batla House. Calling the song a mess, she had said, “Nora has got good skills, she’s a lovely dancer. What I didn’t understand is what they (makers) have done to our song. I honestly didn’t like the soundtrack, not even the visuals. They could have shot it in a better way, the way Sanjay had shot the video. It’s still fresh in our memory, it’s not yet an old song. It was too early to kill this song with an average song (recreation). I know my statement is going to be criticised by their team. I am not trying to attack them just because it’s my first film and hit. I feel that nowadays people should just stick to originals, and stop recreating cults. A lot of good songs are dying because of this… They should have approached Vishal-Shekhar and the original singers only.”

Salman launched Bigg Boss 13 at a special event on Monday. He was joined by actors Ameesha Patel, Pooja Banerjee and Arjun Bijlani.

Talking about what’s new this season, Salman had said, “The first four weeks are gonna be ‘dhamaakedaar’. There’s a strategic shift in the format and that is the surprise. The viewers can expect to see two seasons packed in one.”

He also said, “While everyone says 13 is unlucky, it has been lucky for me. All good things happen on 13th for me. But this will be a tedha season.” Salman said that the show will run for three months, as usual, but the final month will have a big twist.

Unlike last season which was shot at Lonavala, the new season of Bigg Boss will be shot at Film City in Mumbai.

