Muskaan Kataria, Faisal Khan break up after Nach Baliye 9 exit, she dismisses claims of relationship being fake

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:57 IST

Former Nach Baliye contestants Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria have parted ways, days after their untimely exit from the dance reality show. Muskaan has now confirmed that they did not fake their relationship to qualify for the show and this would have still happened if they wouldn’t have quit the competition due to Faisal’s injury.

On being asked about if they came together only for the show, Muskaan told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Yes, we have parted ways. We were a couple obviously. I would never lie to my family and my followers/lovers about something so important and sensitive. Our families were involved and knew about us, if we kids would have been wrong and faking it, both our families would have stopped us and not supported us. In fact even the channel and production house wouldn’t have accepted us.”

Confirming that the show has nothing to do with their split, she said, “Whatever has happened between us, it has happened after the show, of which I would not like to go in details of. In fact, right now if we would have been doing Nach Baliye, then too this would have happened because it is a personal decision. Nach Baliye has nothing to do with our breakup. I was always truthful towards my relationship with Faisal and no one can fake the level of chemistry we had when we were on the stage of Nach Baliye. We were in relationship before and when we started practising for Nach Baliye, we completed our 1.5 years anniversary which was the next day of my birthday.”

Muskaan also made it clear that she felt bad that Faisal got injured on the show which led to their exit. “There are no bad feelings on quitting the show,” she added.

Earlier, Faisal had told HT in an interview that “When the news of Muskaan and me coming together on Nach Baliye came up, there were even rumours that we were about to get married.”

On being asked if he would have participated with an ex as per the new concept of the show, he had said, “I don’t have such a big heart that I could have danced with my ex and showed that chemistry. There are reasons when two partners become exes. It is fine if the relationship ended on a good note but if not, then anything can happen. However, the idea isn’t bad at all because what if two exes come together again. Doing a reality show for 3-4 months is equivalent to being together for 2-3 years as there are so many ups and downs. It would be really good if two exes become a couple again due to the show.”

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 16:53 IST