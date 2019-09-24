Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli walks off stage after forgetting dance steps, scolded by Ahmed Khan

tv

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:14 IST

It seems Nach Baliye 9 is more in news for its controversies than for the performances on stage. In the latest, wildcard contestants and exes Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli faced the umbrage of judge Ahmed Khan after they forgot the dance steps.

The former couple was evicted from the show after an intense face-off between the two. They refused to perform together and also had confrontation on camera. They returned to the show as wildcard contestants recently.

They landed in soup again after they failed to do justice to their latest performance. During their dance, Madhurima forgot her steps and left the stage mid-performance. After she returned, Vishal failed to recollect his steps.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Yet again, Madhurima and Vishal landed in trouble as Madhurima forgot her steps and walked off and when she returned to perform, things did not work out. Their act really irked judge Ahmed Khan and the couple was not accorded any marks.”

An angry Ahmed Khan confronted the two. While the judges allowed Madhurima and Vishal to perform their act again, they were not given any marks, placing them in danger zone.

In their earlier stint on Nach Baliye 9, Madhurima was accused of slapping Vishal during one of their rehearsals. Confirming the same, Madhurima said in an interview, “Yes, I slapped him when he pushed me. I had abused him, but he could have abused me back. He had no right to push me. I couldn’t take his frequent aggression, I felt it was high time I countered it. And I did just that.”

She had also said then that she would never again perform with Vishal. “Do you think I should, after all that happened on the show? No, I won’t. I won’t even greet him if I bumped into him anywhere in my life hereafter,” she added.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 16:12 IST