Bigg Boss 13: Madhuri Dixit joins Salman Khan to recreate Didi Tera Dewar magic with him. Watch

tv

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:21 IST

In a fresh video shared by the official Twitter account of Bigg Boss, actor Madhuri Dixit joined her Hum Aapke Hain Koun co-star Salman Khan for a tour inside the house and together they recreated memorable moments from their 1994 romantic film.

In the video, Salman and Madhuri enter the Bigg Boss house, hand-in-hand, describing how things work on the show. While giving the tour, Salman left Madhuri on the kitchen counter and walked a little ahead of her when she decided to target his back to recreate the famous moment from Hum Aapke Hain Koun, just before the Didi Tewar Deewana song begins.

Jab @BeingSalmanKhan aur @MadhuriDixit ne kiya #BiggBoss13 ka ghar visit, har corner mein lagaya dance wala twist. Dekhiye inhe on #DanceDeewane2 finale, tomorrow at 8 PM!



Dekhiye #BB13, 29th September se raat 9 baje aur har Mon-Fri 10.30 baje! #DD2Finale #SalmanKhan @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/X9LwVaB6AR — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 27, 2019

Also Watch | Salman Khan gets into an argument during Bigg Boss Season 13 launch

Later, the stars are seen grooving to their 1991 hit song Dekha Hai Pehli Baar from Saajan, that also starred Sanjay Dutt. Salman also makes Madhuri dance to Aaj Ki Party from his recent hit, Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The segment will be aired during Saturday’s finale of Madhuri’s reality show, Dance Deewane. Fans will get a glimpse of the Bigg Boss 13 house when Salman will join Madhuri on sets of her show and take her to his own Bigg Boss house.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan replies to Marjaavaan meme on him, says ‘Went full beast mode in the gym for this one’

During the launch event, Salman was joined on stage by Ameesha Patel, Arjun Bijlani and Puja Banerjee. They performed dance numbers for the press, and teased them with information about the upcoming 13th season of the reality show. Talking about the new season, Salman had said at the show launch last week, “The first four weeks are gonna be ‘dhamaakedaar’. There’s a strategic shift in the format and that is the surprise. The viewers can expect to see two seasons packed in one.” The actor also teased that the show will last for three months, as usual, but the last four weeks will be unlike fans have ever experienced.

While Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla of Balika Vadhu fame have been confirmed as participants on the show, Karan Oberoi, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and Wajid Khan are a few names rumoured to be contesting on the show this year. Bigg Boss 13 premieres on September 29.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 12:54 IST