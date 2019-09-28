Abhishek Bachchan replies to Marjaavaan meme on him, says ‘Went full beast mode in the gym for this one’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has often proved he is coolest in the industry when it comes to taking jokes and responding to online trolling or memes. In his latest, Abhishek has shared a fresh Marjaavaan meme, popular online ever since the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh-Tara Sutaria-starrer was launched.

The meme compares a man in Marjaavaan trailer to a beefed-up Abhishek and the actor has now shared the meme and tweeted, “Thank you! Went full #beastmode in the gym for this one. Jokes apart. That’s not me! But wish the entire team of #Marjaavaan all the best. Looking great. @Riteishd @SidMalhotra @zmilap @nikkhiladvani”

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is about Sidharth’s character who has a nice life with his girlfriend (played by Tara) till the time that his path crosses with that of Riteish Deshmukh’s villain. Riteish plays a dwarf in the film that has been written by Milap. Asked about comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan who recently played a dwarf in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, Ritiesh said, “Kamal sir (Haasan) did it at a time when technology wasn’t so advanced. Shah Rukh sir I watched live when he was shooting for Zero and quickly realised I couldn’t match them, so I didn’t even try.”

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

Last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, Abhishek recently announced his next, The Big Bull. Abhishek plays the lead in the film that is produced by Ajay Devgn. This will be Abhishek and Ajay’s first collaboration after Rohit Shetty’s Bol Bachchan (2012).

The Big Bull is directed by Kookie Gulati and will reportedly feature Ileana D’Cruz as the female lead.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 11:13 IST