Marjaavaan trailer has Twitter in splits over Sidharth Malhotra’s air punches, rhyming dialogues
Marjaavaan trailer has Twitter laughing out loud as Sidharth Malhotra sent bad guys packing by punching air and a dying Tara Sutaria leaked tomato sauce.bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:39 IST
The first trailer of Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria-starrer Marjaavaan dropped Thursday afternoon and Twitter took no time in coming up with mean jibes and fresh memes on the bad CGI, over-the-top melodramatic dialogues and Tara’s overacting in the 2-minute long trailer.
Apart from the cliched dialogues and unimpressive CGI, two particular scenes are special targets of meme generators online. One of them is from Sidharth’s action sequence in a large ground where his punch missed the man in front of him. As he punches air, the bad guy is sent flying.
One user wrote, “Hmmm seems Editors , VFX team , Action Master & His Highness sir @zmilap & Entire team of @EmmayEntertain us Din Bhaaang pee ke Tunn 4 the ....Superb Acting of That Stuntman Full Respect to his Dedication & His JUMP.”
Hmmm seems Editors , VFX team , Action Master & His Highness sir @zmilap & Entire team of @EmmayEntertain us Din Bhaaang pee ke Tunn 4 the ....— DskTalks (@Dsk_Talks) September 26, 2019
Superb Acting of That Stuntman 👌👌👌 Full Respect to his Dedication & His JUMP 😁😁#Marjaavaan #Marjaavaan pic.twitter.com/7WBvqH0waT
Another tweeted, “When the kheer is to die for! #MarjaavaanTrailer #memes #memesdaily”
#TaraSutaria giving tough competition to @SrBachchan. #Marjaavaan https://t.co/E4julOnCbh— Pramit Chatterjee (@pramitheus) September 26, 2019
A user called Raghav tweeted, “Ye dialogues the ya nursery ki rhymes book #Marjaavaan.”
Ye dialogues the ya nursery ki rhymes book #Marjaavaan— Raghav (@iamraghav_) September 26, 2019
User also targeted Tara for her acting skills: “Tara Didi ne 3 minute ke trailer hai 3 ghante ki overacting kar li #Marjaavaan.”
Tara Didi ne 3 minute ke trailer hai 3 ghante ki overacting kar li🤦♂️#Marjaavaan— Kung Fu Panda (@That_FluffyGuy_) September 26, 2019
Check out more tweets:
#Marjaavaan #MarjaavaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/VXmUYwOGS0— Lele Jokes (@omkarpawa) September 26, 2019
#Marjaavaan @SidMalhotra @juniorbachchan @SrBachchan @zmilap— AVLANI BHAVIK (@Avlani3Bhavik) September 26, 2019
For more clarity watch #Marjaavaan trailer @ 2:17 min... pic.twitter.com/n87Tz8cu4E
Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is about Sidharth’s character who has a nice life with a girlfriend (Tara) till the time that his path crosses with that of Riteish Deshmukh’s villain. Riteish plays a dwarf in the film that has been written by Milap.
Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).
