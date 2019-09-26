Marjaavaan trailer has Twitter in splits over Sidharth Malhotra’s air punches, rhyming dialogues

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:39 IST

The first trailer of Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria-starrer Marjaavaan dropped Thursday afternoon and Twitter took no time in coming up with mean jibes and fresh memes on the bad CGI, over-the-top melodramatic dialogues and Tara’s overacting in the 2-minute long trailer.

Apart from the cliched dialogues and unimpressive CGI, two particular scenes are special targets of meme generators online. One of them is from Sidharth’s action sequence in a large ground where his punch missed the man in front of him. As he punches air, the bad guy is sent flying.

One user wrote, “Hmmm seems Editors , VFX team , Action Master & His Highness sir @zmilap & Entire team of @EmmayEntertain us Din Bhaaang pee ke Tunn 4 the ....Superb Acting of That Stuntman Full Respect to his Dedication & His JUMP.”

Hmmm seems Editors , VFX team , Action Master & His Highness sir @zmilap & Entire team of @EmmayEntertain us Din Bhaaang pee ke Tunn 4 the ....



Superb Acting of That Stuntman 👌👌👌 Full Respect to his Dedication & His JUMP 😁😁#Marjaavaan #Marjaavaan pic.twitter.com/7WBvqH0waT — DskTalks (@Dsk_Talks) September 26, 2019

Another tweeted, “When the kheer is to die for! #MarjaavaanTrailer #memes #memesdaily”

A user called Raghav tweeted, “Ye dialogues the ya nursery ki rhymes book #Marjaavaan.”

Ye dialogues the ya nursery ki rhymes book #Marjaavaan — Raghav (@iamraghav_) September 26, 2019

User also targeted Tara for her acting skills: “Tara Didi ne 3 minute ke trailer hai 3 ghante ki overacting kar li #Marjaavaan.”

Tara Didi ne 3 minute ke trailer hai 3 ghante ki overacting kar li🤦‍♂️#Marjaavaan — Kung Fu Panda (@That_FluffyGuy_) September 26, 2019

Check out more tweets:

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is about Sidharth’s character who has a nice life with a girlfriend (Tara) till the time that his path crosses with that of Riteish Deshmukh’s villain. Riteish plays a dwarf in the film that has been written by Milap.

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 17:31 IST