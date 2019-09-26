e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 26, 2019

Marjaavaan trailer has Twitter in splits over Sidharth Malhotra’s air punches, rhyming dialogues

Marjaavaan trailer has Twitter laughing out loud as Sidharth Malhotra sent bad guys packing by punching air and a dying Tara Sutaria leaked tomato sauce.

bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Marjaavaan trailer is the latest target of meme generators with Sidharth Malhotra sending bad guys flying by punching air.
Marjaavaan trailer is the latest target of meme generators with Sidharth Malhotra sending bad guys flying by punching air.
         

The first trailer of Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria-starrer Marjaavaan dropped Thursday afternoon and Twitter took no time in coming up with mean jibes and fresh memes on the bad CGI, over-the-top melodramatic dialogues and Tara’s overacting in the 2-minute long trailer.

Apart from the cliched dialogues and unimpressive CGI, two particular scenes are special targets of meme generators online. One of them is from Sidharth’s action sequence in a large ground where his punch missed the man in front of him. As he punches air, the bad guy is sent flying.

One user wrote, “Hmmm seems Editors , VFX team , Action Master & His Highness sir @zmilap & Entire team of @EmmayEntertain us Din Bhaaang pee ke Tunn 4 the ....Superb Acting of That Stuntman Full Respect to his Dedication & His JUMP.”

 

Another tweeted, “When the kheer is to die for! #MarjaavaanTrailer #memes #memesdaily”

 Also read: Karisma Kapoor on paparazzi clicking Taimur’s pics: ‘When he is being clicked, he’s getting blessings of lot of people’

A user called Raghav tweeted, “Ye dialogues the ya nursery ki rhymes book #Marjaavaan.”

 

User also targeted Tara for her acting skills: “Tara Didi ne 3 minute ke trailer hai 3 ghante ki overacting kar li #Marjaavaan.”

 

Check out more tweets:  

 

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is about Sidharth’s character who has a nice life with a girlfriend (Tara) till the time that his path crosses with that of Riteish Deshmukh’s villain. Riteish plays a dwarf in the film that has been written by Milap.

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 17:31 IST

tags
trending topics
OnePlus 7T Live UpdatesPM ModiOnePlus 7TMehul ChoksiDonald TrumpPriyanka ChopraChinmayanandAmy JacksonHousefull 4Marjaavaan TrailerBole Chudiyan TeaserKarisma KapoorHafiz SaeedIPL 2020 auctioniPhone 11
Top News
latest news
India News
Bollywood News
don't miss