The Big Bull poster: Abhishek Bachchan begins work on upcoming Ajay Devgn production. See pic

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:19 IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared the first poster of his upcoming film, The Big Bull. The dark poster shows the ornate image of a bull and bears the words, ‘Abhishek Bachchan in and as The Big Bull’.

“The Big Bull. Now filming. @ajaydevgn @anandpandit63 @KumarMangat @KookievGulati ​#TheBigBull,” Abhishek wrote in his tweet. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and this will be the first time he will work with Abhishek since Rohit Shetty’s Bol Bachchan.

Abhishek took to social media on Monday to share the news of the film with his fans alongside a picture of the clapperboard. “Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes,” he captioned the picture on Instagram.

The film is helmed by Kookie Gulati. As per media reports, the film will also feature Ileana D’Cruz. Other details about the film have been kept under wraps. As Abhishek made the announcement, family and friends wished the actor and congratulated him for the upcoming project including his sister Shweta Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Bipasa Basu among others.

Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. His performance in the film was appreciated by critics and audiences. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 14:18 IST