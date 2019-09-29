Bigg Boss 13 Premiere highlights: Salman Khan mistakenly calls Koena Mitra ‘Katrina’

Actor Salman Khan launched the 13th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss on Sunday. Salman also unveiled this season’s contestants, some of whom were revealed prior to the premiere. The first five contestants to be announced were Siddharth Shukla, Siddhartha Dey, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Abu Malik.

Shortly afterwards Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra Shefali Bagga, Shehnaz Gill, Dalljiet Kaur and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were also unveiled as contestants on the show. Salman also conducts games to decide which contestant gets what house duty.

Salman opened the show with a dance performance on the song Slow Motion, from his recent film Bharat. The actor was then joined by Ameesha Patel. Salman and Ameesha took the opportunity to reminisce about their shooting days and shared anecdotes about each other, before it was revealed that Ameesha would serve as the ‘malkin’ of the house this season.

11:25 pm IST Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti is the 13th contestant Krushna Abhishek unveils his sister Arti as the show’s 13th contestant. Bigg Boss 13 confirmed contestants’ list: Here’s everyone who entered the house



11:20 pm IST Salman calls Koena ‘Kat’ by mistake Salman has a slip of the tongue and calls Koena Mitra ‘Kat’ by mistake.





11:10 pm IST Koena Mitra revealed as contestant Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra is revealed as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. She has featured in few music videos like Stereo Nation’s Ishq, Aaj Ki Raat, Akh Teri, Channo by Jasbir Jassi. Her first film appearance was in Ram Gopal Varma’s Road. In 2004, she appeared in Musafir, alongside Anil Kapoor, Sameera Reddy and Aditya Pancholi. She later went on to appear in commercial successes such as Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and Apna Sapna Money Money. Inke aane par sabke dil mein baji guitar! Bong bombshell @koenamitra ne kiya hai #BiggBoss13 ke ghar mein pravesh. @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/quvaB5Ykrp — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019





11:05 pm IST Ameesha Patel delivers scintillating performance, reveals duty in the house Ameesha Patel performed to Ram Chaahe Leela and is revealed to be the ‘malkin’ (mistress) of the house. Ameesha and Salman also recreate their Yeh Hai Jalwa song. Ram chaahe Leela aur @ameesha_patel chaahe #BiggBoss13 ke contestants ko rule karna! Are you ready for all the action? @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/rDIFjolCH5 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019





11:00 pm IST Will Ameesha Patel be Salman’s spy inside the house? Ameesha Patel’s role hasn’t been revealed yet, but could she be acting as Salman Khan’s spy inside the house?





10:50 pm IST Dalljiet is assigned bedroom duty, promo video shared We see Paras sitting on his bed, Abu singing songs, Siddhartha narrating verses, Siddharth Shukla chilling in the pool.





10:40 pm IST Dalljiet Kaur enters the show with emotional video Dalljiet Kaur entered the show with an emotional video, in which she spoke about her separation and being a single mother. She is a TV actor. She is primarily known for her portrayals of Niyati in Kulvaddhu, Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka. She has also won Nach Baliye 4 with former partner Shaleen Bhanot. “Bigg Boss is a second innings for me,” she says, adding that she is open to finding love again. . @kaur_dalljiet aayi hai #BiggBoss13 sabke dil jeetne ke iraade se! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/pAaQcGwFx8 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019





10:35 pm IST Shefali and Siddhartha get garden duty As Salman has already said, in this season, contestants will have to perform tasks sincerely, or risk getting eliminated!





10:30 pm IST Shehnaaz flirts with Salman, but finds a bed-mate in Paaras Salman Khan blushes at Shehnaaz’s flirting. She demands to sing for him, but is paired with Paaras as a bed partner.





10:25 pm IST Shehnaaz Gill is revealed as the 10th contestant of Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill brings her Punjabi flavour to the stage with Salman, and sings Dil Diya Gallan for him. Even Salman joins in, and describes Shehnaz as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’. Yeh dikhti hai cute, magar andar se hai sherni. Aayi hai yeh Punjabi kudi #ShehnaazGill! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/LtkDE1iU3J — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019





10:20 pm IST Shefali Bagga joins the list of contestants of Bigg Boss 13 Journalist Shefali Bagga is unveiled as the show’s latest contestant. She says she is looking forward to the journey. Har kisse ka karegi khulasa apne reporter style mein, ye hai @Shefali_Bagga

Inka anokha andaaz dikhega only on #BiggBoss13. @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/wmUcHyO9uN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019





10:15 pm IST Salman has a warning for contestants Salman Khan tells the contestants that if they don’t perform their tasks well, they can be eliminated from the show.





10:05 pm IST Rashami Desai is asked to choose between ‘Gharma Gharam’ and ‘Love Sex Dhoka’ To pick her BFF, Rashami is made to participate in a game, and choose between ‘Gharma Gharam’ and ‘Love Sex Dhoka’. After Rashami and Siddharth complete their task of making burgers in two minutes, they are revealed to be bed-mates.





10:00 pm IST Rashami Desai follows Devoleena as the newest housemate Rashami Desai, reportedly the highest paid contestant in the show, makes an entrance to the song Kamariya. She laughs off rumours that she will get married to partner Arhaan in the show. Karne sabki Tapasya bhang, aa gayi hai @TheRashamiDesai ladne #BiggBoss13 ki jung! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/gQWj82kpRx — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019





9:55 pm IST Devoleena finds her BFF Devoleena is asked to taste bhel prepared by Siddharth Shukla and Abu Malik and decide her partner. In the end, she’s paired with Siddharth. “I got a lot of love as bahu so I thought to turning into a babe for Bigg Boss,” she says.





9:50 pm IST Devoleena Bhattacharjee unveiled as contestant TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee makes an entrance to the song Aashiq Banaaya Aapne, and joins Mahira in the house as the show’s second female contestant. Meanwhile, Devoleena’s sister and mother want her to find a soulmate in the house, but she says she isn’t there to find love. Salman informs her that many contestants in the past have found partners in the house. Humaari sundar & susheel bahurani is the one & only @Devoleena_23! #BiggBoss13 ke tedhe ghar mein dekhenge inke andaaz. @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/J2c72HB6nH — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019





9:45 pm IST The men are already fighting over Mahira Paras and Asim have an argument over Mahira Sharma.





9:35 pm IST Mahira Sharma becomes first female contestant of Bigg Boss 13 Mahira lets everyone know that since she is already rich, all she wants is the Bigg Boss trophy. She introduces herself as a fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Nazaakat aur adah ke saath #MahiraSharma ne rakha hai kadam in #BiggBoss13! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/QaT3s5D1ig — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019 Salman introduces the ‘Bed Friend Forever’ band, through which contestants will be allotted their bed-mates. Mahira is tasked with bathroom duty in the house and picks Asim as her partner.





9:30 pm IST Asim Riaz unveiled as contestant of Bigg Boss 13 Model Asim Riaz makes a grand entrance to the song Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Salman tells fans that Asim is not only popular in India, but also abroad. He hails from Jammu & Kashmir. Apni cute smile aur hot physique ke saath #AsimRiaz aaya hai #BiggBoss13 mein dikhane apna charisma! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/0KlLaK3tih — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019





9:25 pm IST Abu Malik to bring ‘music, madness and manoranjan’ to Bigg Boss 13 Music composer Anu Malik’s brother, and comedian Aadar Malik’s father, Abu Malik, has been announced as the latest contestant of Bigg Boss 13. Amaal Malik describes him as his ‘most funniest, craziest uncle’. Music, Madness aur dher saara Manoranjan layenge #AbuMalik #BiggBoss13 ke ghar mein! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/ZOKYFYh8gB — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019





9:20 pm IST Paras Chhabra joins the show TV actor Paras Chhabra, who was recently in news for his break-up with Naagin 3 actress Pavitra Punia, has been revealed as a contestant. “I will play Ravan who has Ram in his heart,” he says. Yeh hai #ParasChhabra, karne aaye hai #BiggBoss ka game win!

Dikhega inka har roop only on #BiggBoss13. @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/BecBLpl40A — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019





9:15 pm IST Writer Siddharth Dey is the latest contestant Reality show writer Siddharth Dey, who worked on seasons one and two of Bigg Boss, and has written for Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana, is revealed as a contestant. Yeh hai #SiddharthDey jo aayein hai khelne #BiggBoss13 ka khel with his heart! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/q1hLvj9ogF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019





9:10 pm IST Siddharth Shukla is the first official housemate of season 13 Siddharth Shukla is a television actor and model from Mumbai. He made his acting debut in the 2008 Sony TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na which was a moderate success. He is known for his roles in shows Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. Jinka kar rahi hai har ladki wait, ab pata chalega unka fate! Naam hai #SidharthShukla , aaye hai karne muqabla on #BiggBoss13!@BeingSalmanKhan

@Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/JMZnGf7mzM — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019





9:00 pm IST Salman Khan kicks off season 13 of Bigg Boss! Salman Khan took to the stage and inaugurated season 13 of Bigg Boss, by dancing to a medley of his songs that included Slow Motion. He also receives calls from Farah Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and others, all of whom want to know details about the latest season.





8:50 pm IST Salman Khan intends to keep contestants on their toes Salman Khan said at a recent event that this season, the idea is to keep the contestants on their toes from the get go. He said, “They are going to start the show from Day 1. In four weeks, they will have a finale. After that, some important twists and turns will be introduced in the show. And, two months after that, we will have the main winner. Earlier, what used to happen was if the contestants didn’t gel up in the first two weeks, it used to hamper the pace of the show. Here, they have ‘bhidaaoed’ them right from Day 1. So, they will be on their toes.”





8:35 pm IST Salman Khan is back, but one key component of Bigg Boss is missing Salman’s favourite Jallad, an angry-looking man who maintained his facial expression despite all provocations from the Bollywood star has quit the entertainment industry and will not be seen on the show this year.





8:20 pm IST When and where to watch Bigg Boss 13 premiere The premiere episode will be aired on Sunday at 9pm on Colors, and the show will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays. You can also watch it on Voot.com or the Voot app right after the show is aired on television. Voot also offers extra footage - “unseen” videos and “uncut episodes” are major attractions of the digital platform.



