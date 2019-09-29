Bigg Boss 13 Premiere highlights: Salman Khan mistakenly calls Koena Mitra ‘Katrina’
Bigg Boss 13 Premiere highlights: Actor Salman Khan and Ameesha Patel unveiled the latest season of the popular reality show. Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra were introduced.
11:25 pm IST
Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti is the 13th contestant
11:20 pm IST
Salman calls Koena ‘Kat’ by mistake
11:10 pm IST
Koena Mitra revealed as contestant
11:05 pm IST
Ameesha Patel delivers scintillating performance, reveals duty in the house
11:00 pm IST
Will Ameesha Patel be Salman’s spy inside the house?
10:50 pm IST
Dalljiet is assigned bedroom duty, promo video shared
10:40 pm IST
Dalljiet Kaur enters the show with emotional video
10:35 pm IST
Shefali and Siddhartha get garden duty
10:30 pm IST
Shehnaaz flirts with Salman, but finds a bed-mate in Paaras
10:25 pm IST
Shehnaaz Gill is revealed as the 10th contestant of Bigg Boss 13
10:20 pm IST
Shefali Bagga joins the list of contestants of Bigg Boss 13
10:15 pm IST
Salman has a warning for contestants
10:05 pm IST
Rashami Desai is asked to choose between ‘Gharma Gharam’ and ‘Love Sex Dhoka’
10:00 pm IST
Rashami Desai follows Devoleena as the newest housemate
9:55 pm IST
Devoleena finds her BFF
9:50 pm IST
Devoleena Bhattacharjee unveiled as contestant
9:45 pm IST
The men are already fighting over Mahira
9:35 pm IST
Mahira Sharma becomes first female contestant of Bigg Boss 13
9:30 pm IST
Asim Riaz unveiled as contestant of Bigg Boss 13
9:25 pm IST
Abu Malik to bring ‘music, madness and manoranjan’ to Bigg Boss 13
9:20 pm IST
Paras Chhabra joins the show
9:15 pm IST
Writer Siddharth Dey is the latest contestant
9:10 pm IST
Siddharth Shukla is the first official housemate of season 13
9:00 pm IST
Salman Khan kicks off season 13 of Bigg Boss!
8:50 pm IST
Salman Khan intends to keep contestants on their toes
8:35 pm IST
Salman Khan is back, but one key component of Bigg Boss is missing
8:20 pm IST
When and where to watch Bigg Boss 13 premiere
8:10 pm IST
Here’s a tentative list of contestants
8:00 pm IST
Salman Khan gives fans a tour inside his personal chalet
Actor Salman Khan launched the 13th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss on Sunday. Salman also unveiled this season’s contestants, some of whom were revealed prior to the premiere. The first five contestants to be announced were Siddharth Shukla, Siddhartha Dey, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Abu Malik.
Shortly afterwards Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra Shefali Bagga, Shehnaz Gill, Dalljiet Kaur and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were also unveiled as contestants on the show. Salman also conducts games to decide which contestant gets what house duty.
Salman opened the show with a dance performance on the song Slow Motion, from his recent film Bharat. The actor was then joined by Ameesha Patel. Salman and Ameesha took the opportunity to reminisce about their shooting days and shared anecdotes about each other, before it was revealed that Ameesha would serve as the ‘malkin’ of the house this season.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from the Bigg Boss season premiere.
Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti is the 13th contestant
Krushna Abhishek unveils his sister Arti as the show’s 13th contestant.Bigg Boss 13 confirmed contestants’ list: Here’s everyone who entered the house
Salman calls Koena ‘Kat’ by mistake
Salman has a slip of the tongue and calls Koena Mitra ‘Kat’ by mistake.
Koena Mitra revealed as contestant
Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra is revealed as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. She has featured in few music videos like Stereo Nation’s Ishq, Aaj Ki Raat, Akh Teri, Channo by Jasbir Jassi. Her first film appearance was in Ram Gopal Varma’s Road. In 2004, she appeared in Musafir, alongside Anil Kapoor, Sameera Reddy and Aditya Pancholi. She later went on to appear in commercial successes such as Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and Apna Sapna Money Money.
Inke aane par sabke dil mein baji guitar! Bong bombshell @koenamitra ne kiya hai #BiggBoss13 ke ghar mein pravesh. @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/quvaB5Ykrp— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Ameesha Patel delivers scintillating performance, reveals duty in the house
Ameesha Patel performed to Ram Chaahe Leela and is revealed to be the ‘malkin’ (mistress) of the house. Ameesha and Salman also recreate their Yeh Hai Jalwa song.
Ram chaahe Leela aur @ameesha_patel chaahe #BiggBoss13 ke contestants ko rule karna! Are you ready for all the action? @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/rDIFjolCH5— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Will Ameesha Patel be Salman’s spy inside the house?
Ameesha Patel’s role hasn’t been revealed yet, but could she be acting as Salman Khan’s spy inside the house?
Dalljiet is assigned bedroom duty, promo video shared
We see Paras sitting on his bed, Abu singing songs, Siddhartha narrating verses, Siddharth Shukla chilling in the pool.
Dalljiet Kaur enters the show with emotional video
Dalljiet Kaur entered the show with an emotional video, in which she spoke about her separation and being a single mother. She is a TV actor. She is primarily known for her portrayals of Niyati in Kulvaddhu, Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka. She has also won Nach Baliye 4 with former partner Shaleen Bhanot. “Bigg Boss is a second innings for me,” she says, adding that she is open to finding love again.
. @kaur_dalljiet aayi hai #BiggBoss13 sabke dil jeetne ke iraade se! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/pAaQcGwFx8— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Shefali and Siddhartha get garden duty
As Salman has already said, in this season, contestants will have to perform tasks sincerely, or risk getting eliminated!
Shehnaaz flirts with Salman, but finds a bed-mate in Paaras
Salman Khan blushes at Shehnaaz’s flirting. She demands to sing for him, but is paired with Paaras as a bed partner.
Shehnaaz Gill is revealed as the 10th contestant of Bigg Boss 13
Shehnaaz Gill brings her Punjabi flavour to the stage with Salman, and sings Dil Diya Gallan for him. Even Salman joins in, and describes Shehnaz as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’.
Yeh dikhti hai cute, magar andar se hai sherni. Aayi hai yeh Punjabi kudi #ShehnaazGill! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/LtkDE1iU3J— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Shefali Bagga joins the list of contestants of Bigg Boss 13
Journalist Shefali Bagga is unveiled as the show’s latest contestant. She says she is looking forward to the journey.
Har kisse ka karegi khulasa apne reporter style mein, ye hai @Shefali_Bagga— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Inka anokha andaaz dikhega only on #BiggBoss13. @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/wmUcHyO9uN
Salman has a warning for contestants
Salman Khan tells the contestants that if they don’t perform their tasks well, they can be eliminated from the show.
Rashami Desai is asked to choose between ‘Gharma Gharam’ and ‘Love Sex Dhoka’
To pick her BFF, Rashami is made to participate in a game, and choose between ‘Gharma Gharam’ and ‘Love Sex Dhoka’. After Rashami and Siddharth complete their task of making burgers in two minutes, they are revealed to be bed-mates.
Rashami Desai follows Devoleena as the newest housemate
Rashami Desai, reportedly the highest paid contestant in the show, makes an entrance to the song Kamariya. She laughs off rumours that she will get married to partner Arhaan in the show.
Karne sabki Tapasya bhang, aa gayi hai @TheRashamiDesai ladne #BiggBoss13 ki jung! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/gQWj82kpRx— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Devoleena finds her BFF
Devoleena is asked to taste bhel prepared by Siddharth Shukla and Abu Malik and decide her partner. In the end, she’s paired with Siddharth. “I got a lot of love as bahu so I thought to turning into a babe for Bigg Boss,” she says.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee unveiled as contestant
TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee makes an entrance to the song Aashiq Banaaya Aapne, and joins Mahira in the house as the show’s second female contestant. Meanwhile, Devoleena’s sister and mother want her to find a soulmate in the house, but she says she isn’t there to find love. Salman informs her that many contestants in the past have found partners in the house.
Humaari sundar & susheel bahurani is the one & only @Devoleena_23! #BiggBoss13 ke tedhe ghar mein dekhenge inke andaaz. @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/J2c72HB6nH— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
The men are already fighting over Mahira
Paras and Asim have an argument over Mahira Sharma.
Mahira Sharma becomes first female contestant of Bigg Boss 13
Mahira lets everyone know that since she is already rich, all she wants is the Bigg Boss trophy. She introduces herself as a fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Nazaakat aur adah ke saath #MahiraSharma ne rakha hai kadam in #BiggBoss13! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/QaT3s5D1ig— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Salman introduces the ‘Bed Friend Forever’ band, through which contestants will be allotted their bed-mates. Mahira is tasked with bathroom duty in the house and picks Asim as her partner.
Asim Riaz unveiled as contestant of Bigg Boss 13
Model Asim Riaz makes a grand entrance to the song Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Salman tells fans that Asim is not only popular in India, but also abroad. He hails from Jammu & Kashmir.
Apni cute smile aur hot physique ke saath #AsimRiaz aaya hai #BiggBoss13 mein dikhane apna charisma! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/0KlLaK3tih— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Abu Malik to bring ‘music, madness and manoranjan’ to Bigg Boss 13
Music composer Anu Malik’s brother, and comedian Aadar Malik’s father, Abu Malik, has been announced as the latest contestant of Bigg Boss 13. Amaal Malik describes him as his ‘most funniest, craziest uncle’.
Music, Madness aur dher saara Manoranjan layenge #AbuMalik #BiggBoss13 ke ghar mein! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 pic.twitter.com/ZOKYFYh8gB— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Paras Chhabra joins the show
TV actor Paras Chhabra, who was recently in news for his break-up with Naagin 3 actress Pavitra Punia, has been revealed as a contestant. “I will play Ravan who has Ram in his heart,” he says.
Yeh hai #ParasChhabra, karne aaye hai #BiggBoss ka game win! — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Dikhega inka har roop only on #BiggBoss13. @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/BecBLpl40A
Writer Siddharth Dey is the latest contestant
Reality show writer Siddharth Dey, who worked on seasons one and two of Bigg Boss, and has written for Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana, is revealed as a contestant.
Yeh hai #SiddharthDey jo aayein hai khelne #BiggBoss13 ka khel with his heart! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/q1hLvj9ogF— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
Siddharth Shukla is the first official housemate of season 13
Siddharth Shukla is a television actor and model from Mumbai. He made his acting debut in the 2008 Sony TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na which was a moderate success. He is known for his roles in shows Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.
Jinka kar rahi hai har ladki wait, ab pata chalega unka fate! Naam hai #SidharthShukla , aaye hai karne muqabla on #BiggBoss13!@BeingSalmanKhan— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 29, 2019
@Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/JMZnGf7mzM
Salman Khan kicks off season 13 of Bigg Boss!
Salman Khan took to the stage and inaugurated season 13 of Bigg Boss, by dancing to a medley of his songs that included Slow Motion. He also receives calls from Farah Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and others, all of whom want to know details about the latest season.
Salman Khan intends to keep contestants on their toes
Salman Khan said at a recent event that this season, the idea is to keep the contestants on their toes from the get go. He said, “They are going to start the show from Day 1. In four weeks, they will have a finale. After that, some important twists and turns will be introduced in the show. And, two months after that, we will have the main winner. Earlier, what used to happen was if the contestants didn’t gel up in the first two weeks, it used to hamper the pace of the show. Here, they have ‘bhidaaoed’ them right from Day 1. So, they will be on their toes.”
Salman Khan is back, but one key component of Bigg Boss is missing
Salman’s favourite Jallad, an angry-looking man who maintained his facial expression despite all provocations from the Bollywood star has quit the entertainment industry and will not be seen on the show this year.
When and where to watch Bigg Boss 13 premiere
The premiere episode will be aired on Sunday at 9pm on Colors, and the show will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays. You can also watch it on Voot.com or the Voot app right after the show is aired on television. Voot also offers extra footage - “unseen” videos and “uncut episodes” are major attractions of the digital platform.
Here’s a tentative list of contestants
According to multiple outlets, here’s a tentative list of contestants that you can expect to see in Bigg Boss 13. This season, the makers have reverted to the celebrity only approach that the show was known for, before it invited common people to compete as well.
#BiggBoss13 Contestants — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) September 28, 2019
1. #Devoleena
2. #SidharthShukla
3. #MahiraSharma
4. #ParasChhabra
5. #Koenamitra
6. #ShehnaazGill
7. #AartiSingh
8. #ShefaliBagga
9. #RashmiDesai
10. #DalljietKaur
11. #Ashwinikaul
12. #AsimRiaz
13. #AbuMalik
Salman Khan gives fans a tour inside his personal chalet
As fans gear up for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday evening, the makers of the reality show have shared fresh pictures and videos from inside Salman Khan’s chalet.
#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) September 29, 2019
Salman khan chalet FilmCity pic.twitter.com/LicfqB20PX
It is Salman’s personal space inside the house, from where he sometimes keeps an eye on the contestants.