Bigg Boss 13 Premiere highlights: Salman Khan mistakenly calls Koena Mitra ‘Katrina’

Bigg Boss 13 Premiere highlights: Actor Salman Khan and Ameesha Patel unveiled the latest season of the popular reality show. Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra were introduced.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 29, 2019 23:42 IST
highlights

Actor Salman Khan launched the 13th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss on Sunday. Salman also unveiled this season’s contestants, some of whom were revealed prior to the premiere. The first five contestants to be announced were Siddharth Shukla, Siddhartha Dey, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Abu Malik.

Shortly afterwards Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra Shefali Bagga, Shehnaz Gill, Dalljiet Kaur and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were also unveiled as contestants on the show. Salman also conducts games to decide which contestant gets what house duty.

Salman opened the show with a dance performance on the song Slow Motion, from his recent film Bharat. The actor was then joined by Ameesha Patel. Salman and Ameesha took the opportunity to reminisce about their shooting days and shared anecdotes about each other, before it was revealed that Ameesha would serve as the ‘malkin’ of the house this season.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from the Bigg Boss season premiere.

11:25 pm IST

Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti is the 13th contestant

Krushna Abhishek unveils his sister Arti as the show’s 13th contestant.

11:20 pm IST

Salman calls Koena ‘Kat’ by mistake

Salman has a slip of the tongue and calls Koena Mitra ‘Kat’ by mistake.

11:10 pm IST

Koena Mitra revealed as contestant

Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra is revealed as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. She has featured in few music videos like Stereo Nation’s Ishq, Aaj Ki Raat, Akh Teri, Channo by Jasbir Jassi. Her first film appearance was in Ram Gopal Varma’s Road. In 2004, she appeared in Musafir, alongside Anil Kapoor, Sameera Reddy and Aditya Pancholi. She later went on to appear in commercial successes such as Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena and Apna Sapna Money Money.

11:05 pm IST

Ameesha Patel delivers scintillating performance, reveals duty in the house

Ameesha Patel performed to Ram Chaahe Leela and is revealed to be the ‘malkin’ (mistress) of the house. Ameesha and Salman also recreate their Yeh Hai Jalwa song.

11:00 pm IST

Will Ameesha Patel be Salman’s spy inside the house?

Ameesha Patel’s role hasn’t been revealed yet, but could she be acting as Salman Khan’s spy inside the house?

10:50 pm IST

Dalljiet is assigned bedroom duty, promo video shared

We see Paras sitting on his bed, Abu singing songs, Siddhartha narrating verses, Siddharth Shukla chilling in the pool.

10:40 pm IST

Dalljiet Kaur enters the show with emotional video

Dalljiet Kaur entered the show with an emotional video, in which she spoke about her separation and being a single mother. She is a TV actor. She is primarily known for her portrayals of Niyati in Kulvaddhu, Anjali in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Manjiri in Kaala Teeka. She has also won Nach Baliye 4 with former partner Shaleen Bhanot. “Bigg Boss is a second innings for me,” she says, adding that she is open to finding love again.

10:35 pm IST

Shefali and Siddhartha get garden duty

As Salman has already said, in this season, contestants will have to perform tasks sincerely, or risk getting eliminated!

10:30 pm IST

Shehnaaz flirts with Salman, but finds a bed-mate in Paaras

Salman Khan blushes at Shehnaaz’s flirting. She demands to sing for him, but is paired with Paaras as a bed partner.

10:25 pm IST

Shehnaaz Gill is revealed as the 10th contestant of Bigg Boss 13

Shehnaaz Gill brings her Punjabi flavour to the stage with Salman, and sings Dil Diya Gallan for him. Even Salman joins in, and describes Shehnaz as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’.

10:20 pm IST

Shefali Bagga joins the list of contestants of Bigg Boss 13

Journalist Shefali Bagga is unveiled as the show’s latest contestant. She says she is looking forward to the journey.

10:15 pm IST

Salman has a warning for contestants

Salman Khan tells the contestants that if they don’t perform their tasks well, they can be eliminated from the show.

10:05 pm IST

Rashami Desai is asked to choose between ‘Gharma Gharam’ and ‘Love Sex Dhoka’

To pick her BFF, Rashami is made to participate in a game, and choose between ‘Gharma Gharam’ and ‘Love Sex Dhoka’. After Rashami and Siddharth complete their task of making burgers in two minutes, they are revealed to be bed-mates.

10:00 pm IST

Rashami Desai follows Devoleena as the newest housemate

Rashami Desai, reportedly the highest paid contestant in the show, makes an entrance to the song Kamariya. She laughs off rumours that she will get married to partner Arhaan in the show.

9:55 pm IST

Devoleena finds her BFF

Devoleena is asked to taste bhel prepared by Siddharth Shukla and Abu Malik and decide her partner. In the end, she’s paired with Siddharth. “I got a lot of love as bahu so I thought to turning into a babe for Bigg Boss,” she says.

9:50 pm IST

Devoleena Bhattacharjee unveiled as contestant

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee makes an entrance to the song Aashiq Banaaya Aapne, and joins Mahira in the house as the show’s second female contestant. Meanwhile, Devoleena’s sister and mother want her to find a soulmate in the house, but she says she isn’t there to find love. Salman informs her that many contestants in the past have found partners in the house.

9:45 pm IST

The men are already fighting over Mahira

Paras and Asim have an argument over Mahira Sharma.

9:35 pm IST

Mahira Sharma becomes first female contestant of Bigg Boss 13

Mahira lets everyone know that since she is already rich, all she wants is the Bigg Boss trophy. She introduces herself as a fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Salman introduces the ‘Bed Friend Forever’ band, through which contestants will be allotted their bed-mates. Mahira is tasked with bathroom duty in the house and picks Asim as her partner.

9:30 pm IST

Asim Riaz unveiled as contestant of Bigg Boss 13

Model Asim Riaz makes a grand entrance to the song Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Salman tells fans that Asim is not only popular in India, but also abroad. He hails from Jammu & Kashmir.

9:25 pm IST

Abu Malik to bring ‘music, madness and manoranjan’ to Bigg Boss 13

Music composer Anu Malik’s brother, and comedian Aadar Malik’s father, Abu Malik, has been announced as the latest contestant of Bigg Boss 13. Amaal Malik describes him as his ‘most funniest, craziest uncle’.

9:20 pm IST

Paras Chhabra joins the show

TV actor Paras Chhabra, who was recently in news for his break-up with Naagin 3 actress Pavitra Punia, has been revealed as a contestant. “I will play Ravan who has Ram in his heart,” he says.

9:15 pm IST

Writer Siddharth Dey is the latest contestant

Reality show writer Siddharth Dey, who worked on seasons one and two of Bigg Boss, and has written for Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana, is revealed as a contestant.

9:10 pm IST

Siddharth Shukla is the first official housemate of season 13

Siddharth Shukla is a television actor and model from Mumbai. He made his acting debut in the 2008 Sony TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na which was a moderate success. He is known for his roles in shows Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.

9:00 pm IST

Salman Khan kicks off season 13 of Bigg Boss!

Salman Khan took to the stage and inaugurated season 13 of Bigg Boss, by dancing to a medley of his songs that included Slow Motion. He also receives calls from Farah Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and others, all of whom want to know details about the latest season.

8:50 pm IST

Salman Khan intends to keep contestants on their toes

Salman Khan said at a recent event that this season, the idea is to keep the contestants on their toes from the get go. He said, “They are going to start the show from Day 1. In four weeks, they will have a finale. After that, some important twists and turns will be introduced in the show. And, two months after that, we will have the main winner. Earlier, what used to happen was if the contestants didn’t gel up in the first two weeks, it used to hamper the pace of the show. Here, they have ‘bhidaaoed’ them right from Day 1. So, they will be on their toes.”

8:35 pm IST

Salman Khan is back, but one key component of Bigg Boss is missing

Salman’s favourite Jallad, an angry-looking man who maintained his facial expression despite all provocations from the Bollywood star has quit the entertainment industry and will not be seen on the show this year.

8:20 pm IST

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 13 premiere

The premiere episode will be aired on Sunday at 9pm on Colors, and the show will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays. You can also watch it on Voot.com or the Voot app right after the show is aired on television. Voot also offers extra footage - “unseen” videos and “uncut episodes” are major attractions of the digital platform.

8:10 pm IST

Here’s a tentative list of contestants

According to multiple outlets, here’s a tentative list of contestants that you can expect to see in Bigg Boss 13. This season, the makers have reverted to the celebrity only approach that the show was known for, before it invited common people to compete as well.

8:00 pm IST

Salman Khan gives fans a tour inside his personal chalet

As fans gear up for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday evening, the makers of the reality show have shared fresh pictures and videos from inside Salman Khan’s chalet.

It is Salman’s personal space inside the house, from where he sometimes keeps an eye on the contestants.

